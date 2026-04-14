Business Coca-Cola’s new CEO names key exec as he shuffles leadership team The Atlanta beverage company named a new global chief people officer on Tuesday. An aerial view of Coca-Cola's headquarters in Atlanta. (Seeger Gray/AJC 2024)

By Amy Wenk 15 minutes ago Share

Coca-Cola’s leadership team continues to morph under new CEO Henrique Braun, who took charge in late March. The Atlanta beverage company said Tuesday that human resources chief Lisa Chang is stepping down after a seven-year tenure.

Lisa Chang is stepping down as global chief people officer at Coca-Cola. (Courtesy of Coca-Cola) Tapaswee Chandele, a 25-year veteran of Coca-Cola, was named as her replacement, taking the title of global chief people officer and reporting to Braun. The change is effective May 1. RELATED Coca-Cola reshuffles leadership team as new CEO readies for role It’s the latest leadership shuffle under Braun, who succeeded James Quincey on March 31. Earlier this year, the company named its first chief digital officer, as well as new and expanded roles for other executives. Chang noted the CEO change in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

“With this transition, it’s the right time for me to step into the next chapter of my own career,” she said. Chang will serve as a senior adviser through the end of the year and will join the board of The Coca-Cola Foundation.

Prior to Coca-Cola, she led HR strategy for Arthur Blank’s AMB Group, including the launches of Atlanta United and the 2017 opening of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. At Coca-Cola, the global chief people officer leads HR strategy across the enterprise. At the end of 2025, Coca-Cola had 65,900 employees, with about 8,900 in the United States, according to an annual report. Coca-Cola has said it is reorganizing its workforce through 2026, an effort that included cutting 75 workers at its Atlanta headquarters earlier this year. Tapaswee Chandele will become global chief people officer at Coca-Cola. (Courtesy of Coca-Cola) A native of India, Chandele, the incoming HR chief, joined Coca-Cola in 2001. She currently is a senior vice president and executive assistant to John Murphy, Coca-Cola’s president and chief financial officer.