CBS Atlanta to launch morning newscast. Here’s what to know.

Filling the 6 a.m. hour, the “CBS News Atlanta Mornings” newscast will feature community-focused reporting and a seven-day forecast, along with national headlines, according to a news release from CBS.
The morning team will include Jobina Fortson-Evans, who previously anchored the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts, along with traffic anchor Alexa Liacko, meteorologist Troy Bridges and reporter Kaley Fedko. In the coming weeks, reporters La’Tasha Givens and Jamal Goss will also join. Sharon Lawson will shift to the evening newscasts.
The launch of the newscast comes about six months after CBS took over national programming on the once-independent WUPA-TV and began building a local news operation from the ground up. Atlanta News First, once known as CBS46, ended its affiliation with CBS midway through last year and transitioned to an independent station, which now runs more than 90 hours of local news a week.
To build its newsroom, CBS Atlanta hired about 70 people across editorial, production and digital teams, and implemented a virtual/augmented reality studio for both its local news and weather operations that is the first of its kind in the market.
The station did not want to rush into starting a morning newscast, said CBS Atlanta President and General Manager Tom Canedo. It wanted to gain a foothold in the community and gain trust with its audience through its reporting before launching another avenue to put stories on the air, he said.
“We wanted to start out with doing it right, not doing it fast,” Canedo said.
CBS launching a local news operation in 2025 was a bold choice, as the broadcast industry faces falling viewership and declining ad dollars as consumers do away with cable and traditional broadcast TV in favor of streaming services. The station has four major English-language competitors in the market: Channel 2 Action News (WSB-TV), Fox 5 (WAGA-TV), 11Alive (WXIA-TV) and Atlanta News First (WANF-FM). Along with its linear news operation, CBS also launched a 24/7 streaming channel.
Viewership has more than doubled year over year. Between December of 2024, before the CBS affiliation, and December 2025, the station’s viewership in the key advertising demographic increased by 150% for the 6 a.m.-12:30 p.m. time slot, according to Canedo.
The entire strength and focus of CBS News and Stations has been on the Atlanta station, and the group’s “best and brightest” have all flown down to help get the station off the ground, Canedo said. These people include Jennifer Mitchell, the president of CBS Stations; Joel Goldberg, an executive vice president of operations; and Kerri Patey, the vice president of news content, innovations and special projects.
CBS Atlanta is planning on growing in 2026: in its building size, hiring and shows it is producing.