Business

CBS Atlanta to launch morning newscast. Here’s what to know.

The launch of the newscast comes about six months after CBS took over programming on WUPA-TV.
CBS Atlanta news anchor Jobina Fortson-Evans and director Sam Snook during a newscast rehearsal in Atlanta on Friday, Sept., 5, 2025. (Courtesy of Alex Sanz/CBS News Atlanta)
CBS Atlanta news anchor Jobina Fortson-Evans and director Sam Snook during a newscast rehearsal in Atlanta on Friday, Sept., 5, 2025. (Courtesy of Alex Sanz/CBS News Atlanta)
By
20 minutes ago

CBS Atlanta is adding a one-hour weekday morning newscast starting Monday, its first since the new affiliate’s launch last summer.

Filling the 6 a.m. hour, the “CBS News Atlanta Mornings” newscast will feature community-focused reporting and a seven-day forecast, along with national headlines, according to a news release from CBS.

The morning team will include Jobina Fortson-Evans, who previously anchored the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts, along with traffic anchor Alexa Liacko, meteorologist Troy Bridges and reporter Kaley Fedko. In the coming weeks, reporters La’Tasha Givens and Jamal Goss will also join. Sharon Lawson will shift to the evening newscasts.

The launch of the newscast comes about six months after CBS took over national programming on the once-independent WUPA-TV and began building a local news operation from the ground up. Atlanta News First, once known as CBS46, ended its affiliation with CBS midway through last year and transitioned to an independent station, which now runs more than 90 hours of local news a week.

RELATED
CBS Atlanta announces meteorologist, other leaders ahead of station launch

To build its newsroom, CBS Atlanta hired about 70 people across editorial, production and digital teams, and implemented a virtual/augmented reality studio for both its local news and weather operations that is the first of its kind in the market.

The station did not want to rush into starting a morning newscast, said CBS Atlanta President and General Manager Tom Canedo. It wanted to gain a foothold in the community and gain trust with its audience through its reporting before launching another avenue to put stories on the air, he said.

“We wanted to start out with doing it right, not doing it fast,” Canedo said.

CBS launching a local news operation in 2025 was a bold choice, as the broadcast industry faces falling viewership and declining ad dollars as consumers do away with cable and traditional broadcast TV in favor of streaming services. The station has four major English-language competitors in the market: Channel 2 Action News (WSB-TV), Fox 5 (WAGA-TV), 11Alive (WXIA-TV) and Atlanta News First (WANF-FM). Along with its linear news operation, CBS also launched a 24/7 streaming channel.

Viewership has more than doubled year over year. Between December of 2024, before the CBS affiliation, and December 2025, the station’s viewership in the key advertising demographic increased by 150% for the 6 a.m.-12:30 p.m. time slot, according to Canedo.

The entire strength and focus of CBS News and Stations has been on the Atlanta station, and the group’s “best and brightest” have all flown down to help get the station off the ground, Canedo said. These people include Jennifer Mitchell, the president of CBS Stations; Joel Goldberg, an executive vice president of operations; and Kerri Patey, the vice president of news content, innovations and special projects.

CBS Atlanta is planning on growing in 2026: in its building size, hiring and shows it is producing.

About the Author

Savannah Sicurella is an entertainment business reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

Piedmont Center rendering

Buckhead’s largest office complex could get a major makeover. Take a look.

Home Depot to cut 800 corporate jobs, mostly affecting remote workers

Norfolk Southern CEO: Rivals using ‘scare tactics’ against Union Pacific deal

Keep Reading

Caitlin Clark joining NBC's 'Sunday Night Basketball' for Lakers-Knicks pregame at MSG

CBS News chief Bari Weiss tells staff 'we're toast' if they continue on current path

Check out the latest Braves news

Featured

FBI raids Fulton County election office seeking ballots from Trump’s 2020 loss
FAQ

Here’s what we know so far about the FBI’s raid of Fulton County election hub

New bill aims to solve the ‘redshirting’ problem in Georgia’s kindergartens

Winter storm watch expands to metro Atlanta as Georgia preps for weekend snow