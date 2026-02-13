Atlanta must not repeat mistakes of 1996 Olympics during 2026 World Cup

Mariah Parker serves as the labor co-chair for Atlanta Jobs with Justice and also on the steering committee for Play Fair ATL. (Courtesy)

One challenge our coalition has faced is in the gap between city leadership’s words on the World Cup and their actions.

For example, the mayor has spoken of his desire to end homelessness. Yet Downtown Rising, a project to eliminate homelessness in the downtown area in advance of the World Cup, does not have enough permanent housing for people who are evicted from encampments downtown, leaving them in a vicious cycle of poverty.

Last year the city finished 246 units short of its goal of 500 units. The governor’s recent announcement may help, but the timing remains unclear.

The effects of the World Cup on housing don’t only impact the homeless population. Short-term rent prices are already increasing in neighborhoods in the greater metro area. For residents, especially low-income earners, this means being potentially priced out of their homes and displaced.

One of our coalition allies, Theresa Kinard, a Waffle House worker and member of the Union of Southern Service Workers, was kicked out of her home so that the landlord could renovate and turn it into an Airbnb in time for the World Cup.

“I kept putting in maintenance requests for years and never got any attention or help, but as soon as the World Cup came, suddenly my landlord wanted to cancel the lease and renovate the house,” she said. “I lost my home in November and had to move in with my family. Now my income is up in the air and I’m not sure how I’m going to get my own place again. How are workers like me supposed to keep up with these housing prices on low wages?”

One challenge our coalition has faced is in the gap between city leadership’s words on the World Cup and their actions.

For example, the mayor has spoken of his desire to end homelessness. Yet Downtown Rising, a project to eliminate homelessness in the downtown area in advance of the World Cup, does not have enough permanent housing for people who are evicted from encampments downtown, leaving them in a vicious cycle of poverty.

Last year the city finished 246 units short of its goal of 500 units. The governor’s recent announcement may help, but the timing remains unclear.

The effects of the World Cup on housing don’t only impact the homeless population. Short-term rent prices are already increasing in neighborhoods in the greater metro area. For residents, especially low-income earners, this means being potentially priced out of their homes and displaced.

One of our coalition allies, Theresa Kinard, a Waffle House worker and member of the Union of Southern Service Workers, was kicked out of her home so that the landlord could renovate and turn it into an Airbnb in time for the World Cup.