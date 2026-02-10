Business Rough Draft Atlanta to consolidate local newspapers under one brand The change, which will not decrease the number of papers in circulation, simplifies the company’s printing process and saves costs. Rough Draft Atlanta distributes monthly print editions to several suburbs across Atlanta, including Dunwoody, Sandy Springs and Tucker, among others. Starting next month, each issue will run under the same title: Rough Draft in Print. (AJC file photo)

Hyperlocal news publisher Rough Draft Atlanta will consolidate all but two of its distinctly branded local newspapers under one title starting next month, a move that simplifies its printing process and saves costs. The media organization will also expand into Norcross next month, marking the first time it has delivered newspapers to a city in Gwinnett County. About 7,500 households will receive the free paper.

The company distributes monthly papers to households in intown Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Brookhaven, Dunwoody, Buckhead and Tucker, all with distinct titles. The issues, along with the Norcross paper, will now all run as Rough Draft in Print. Owner and publisher Keith Pepper has wanted to consolidate the brands for at least five years. With the exception of Atlanta Intown and The Georgia Voice, the papers share the same editorial content. The consolidation will save the company roughly the same amount of money as a salaried reporter position, which will be reinvested back into its reporting. Atlanta Intown and The Georgia Voice, an LGBTQ+-focused publication the company acquired in 2024, will maintain their distinct brands. Pepper calls the consolidation a logical step forward.

“It allows us to grow — it’s a corny word, but — more seamlessly,” Pepper said. “We don’t have to launch a new brand. There’s significant cost savings we can reinvest in other places.”