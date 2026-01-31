Business Griffin residents told not to drink tap water after Atlanta airport fuel spill The spill occurred Friday morning, according to an airport spokesperson. The control tower is seen on the runway at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

The city of Griffin, which is about 30 miles south of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, has issued a “Do Not Consume” water advisory as a precautionary measure to its residents after a fuel spill at the airport reached the Flint River. “While initial information indicated the spill had not reached the area of Griffin’s water intakes, the City immediately shut down all Flint River intakes out of an abundance of caution,” the advisory says.

“Until further notice, customers are advised not to drink, cook with, or brush teeth using tap water. Bottled water should be used for all consumption purposes. Boiling the water will not make it safe for consumption.” The spill occurred Friday morning, according to an airport spokesperson. It is still an active scene so information on total impacts is not yet available, the airport said. Information about the cause of the spill and amounts released were not immediately available Friday evening. “Response and cleanup efforts are underway, and environmental teams are on scene working with airport partners, the appropriate external agencies and neighboring jurisdictions to manage the situation. The Airport will continue to monitor conditions closely and share additional information as it becomes available,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

But other local governments that use the Flint River as part of their water source have said the water is OK to drink.