Griffin residents told not to drink tap water after Atlanta airport fuel spill

The city of Griffin, which is about 30 miles south of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, has issued a “Do Not Consume” water advisory as a precautionary measure to its residents after a fuel spill at the airport reached the Flint River.
“While initial information indicated the spill had not reached the area of Griffin’s water intakes, the City immediately shut down all Flint River intakes out of an abundance of caution,” the advisory says.
“Until further notice, customers are advised not to drink, cook with, or brush teeth using tap water. Bottled water should be used for all consumption purposes. Boiling the water will not make it safe for consumption.”
The spill occurred Friday morning, according to an airport spokesperson. It is still an active scene so information on total impacts is not yet available, the airport said.
Information about the cause of the spill and amounts released were not immediately available Friday evening.
“Response and cleanup efforts are underway, and environmental teams are on scene working with airport partners, the appropriate external agencies and neighboring jurisdictions to manage the situation. The Airport will continue to monitor conditions closely and share additional information as it becomes available,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
But other local governments that use the Flint River as part of their water source have said the water is OKto drink.
The Clayton County Water Authority said it was closely monitoring reports of the spill and the presence of fuel in surrounding counties’ water systems, but said its water system has not been affected.
“CCWA has tested water samples and reviewed operational and water quality reports, confirming that our drinking water remains safe and meets or exceeds all state and federal regulatory standards,” according to a statement.
The Coweta Water and Sewage Authority said that although it purchases water from Griffin, “we have been informed that the water we are receiving from them is NOT affected by this advisory.”
The Flint Riverkeeper, a nonprofit that works to maintain the river, said on social media it “has been made aware of a fuel spill near Hartsfield Jackson International Airport and is working to gather more information.”
