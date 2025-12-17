Business Watch out for these busy days at the Atlanta airport this holiday season Officials expect 5.3 million travelers to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson. The weekends before and after next week’s Christmas holiday are shaping up to be the busiest at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Ben Hendren for the AJC 2024)

For the upcoming holiday travel period, the Atlanta airport will see the most travelers since the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials are getting ready to host 5.3 million people throughout the Christmas and New Year’s season. But the weekends before and after next week’s Christmas holiday are shaping up to be the busiest at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Sunday, Dec. 21, and Sunday, Dec. 28, are set to have the most scheduled flights with about 2,230 arrivals and departures each day. RELATED Delta took a nine-figure hit from the fed shutdown. But holidays look strong. That’s based on an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of airline data for the travel period between Dec. 17 and Jan. 5 from aviation analytics company Cirium. Monday, Dec. 22; Tuesday, Dec. 23; Monday, Dec. 29; and Sunday, Jan. 4, all follow closely behind with around 2,200 flights each. In terms of total passengers, airport officials say Friday, Dec. 26, will have the most travelers passing through with nearly 350,000.