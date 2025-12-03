Business Not a bird or a plane? Could be a Walmart delivery drone. Big-box retailer Walmart and partner Wing launch drone delivery service in metro Atlanta. Walmart and drone provider Wing are launching drone delivery service in metro Atlanta. (Courtesy of Wing)

Why yes, that is a Walmart package buzzing through the air. The ubiquitous big-box retailer on Wednesday is launching drone delivery service in metro Atlanta. Walmart has partnered with drone provider Wing, owned by Google parent company Alphabet.

Walmart is launching the service in metro Atlanta with the first drone delivery from its Woodstock store at an event Wednesday. The drone delivery service will be available from six Walmart Supercenters, all outside the Perimeter — Woodstock, Conyers, Dallas, Hiram, McDonough and Loganville. RELATED Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz, Walmart feed over 100 families for Thanksgiving Customers within eligible areas use the Wing or Walmart app to get deliveries. The drones can deliver a package that weighs about 2.3 pounds, such as a household or grocery item or an over-the-counter medicine. It flies the item to a drop-off area designated by the customer such as the front or backyard of a home. Frequently delivered items include fresh fruit, eggs, ice cream and pet food, Walmart has said. The drones can fly up to 6 miles one way, cruising at about 60 mph. Deliveries can take 30 minutes or less, according to Wing.

More details such as cost of the service are expected to come Wednesday at the launch event for drone deliveries in Woodstock. Walmart announced this summer it would expand drone delivery to a total of 100 stores in five cities: Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Houston; Orlando, Florida, and Tampa, Florida. Competitor Amazon has also been expanding its drone delivery, called Prime Air, with service coming to areas such as Kansas City, Missouri, according to its website. RELATED This vet of Albertsons, Amazon and Pepsi to lead metro Atlanta food giant Walmart this summer said it has completed more than 150,000 drone deliveries since 2021. The service has been available in parts of Northwest Arkansas and Dallas-Fort Worth. In Dallas-Fort Worth, some stores complete about 200 to 300 deliveries a day, Wing’s Catherine Lovett told the Woodstock City Council at an August meeting.