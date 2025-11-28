Delta expects ‘limited’ impact from required Airbus modification

Delta Air Lines' first A321neo arrived in Atlanta on March 25, 2022. (Courtesy of Delta Air Lines)

The manufacturer requested immediate modifications to thousands of planes globally after an October JetBlue incident.

The manufacturer requested immediate modifications to thousands of planes globally after an October JetBlue incident.

Fewer than 50 planes in Atlanta-based Delta‘s fleet will be affected by an Airbus modification requirement, a spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday afternoon.

A manufacturer’s required update to certain aircraft after an October incident involving a JetBlue plane is not expected to have major effects to Delta Air Lines’ schedules.

“As safety comes before everything else, Delta will fully comply with a directive and expects any resulting operational impact to be limited,” the company said in a statement.

Delta said it expects to be able to make the necessary modifications to its affected A321neo planes by Saturday morning through already planned aircraft maintenance.

Delta’s 86 A321neo planes make up more than 8% of the airline’s total fleet.

The modification request from the European airplane maker followed an Oct. 30 incident on a JetBlue A320 plane, which made an emergency landing in Florida after a sudden drop in altitude, the BBC reported. At least 15 people were injured.