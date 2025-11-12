Business His voice is heard worldwide. Now his Atlanta real estate firm goes global. Bull Realty, whose founder runs a longtime commercial real estate radio show, expands its reach with worldwide partnership. Michael Bull, head of Bull Realty, records "America’s Commercial Real Estate Show" from his studio at his Sandy Springs office. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Michael Bull’s commercial real estate insights may originate in Atlanta, but they’ve long been accessible over the airwaves far and wide. That reach is about to get even larger now that Bull’s namesake firm has signed a partnership with global reach.

Bull Realty announced in late October it agreed to join TCN Worldwide, a commercial real estate brokerage alliance that spans 200 markets. Bull, who has run "America’s Commercial Real Estate Show" on radio and podcast platforms from his Atlanta office since 2010, said the deal will give his brokers a much wider platform. RELATED Atlanta has lots of empty offices. But are tenants finally ready to settle? “It expands our reach nationally and globally,” he said. “It expands our exposure when we’re marketing properties.” Michael Bull, head of Bull Realty (show in his Sandy Springs office), says the deal with TCN will give his brokers a much wider platform. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Launched in 1998, Bull has grown his firm from scrappy Southern startup to one of Atlanta’s 20 largest commercial real estate brokerage operations, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle. He currently employs 35 brokers and 10 staffers at his company’s Sandy Springs office.

In October 2010, he launched his weekly radio show where he and guests muse on commercial real estate topics. Just as real estate is measured in cycles, he is starting to see original topics rebound to relevancy on his program.

RELATED Sharks ‘smell blood’ in Atlanta’s office market as distress mounts “The first show was on commercial loan workout,” Bull said, referencing a massive issue in the fallout of the Great Recession. “It almost took that long for commercial workouts to be a topical subject again (after the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on commercial real estate).” TCN will be a title sponsor of the show going forward, and its backing will help empower Bull’s brokers as they expand beyond the Southeast. Michael Bull, head of Bull Realty, poses for a portrait at his office on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Even amid the TCN deal, Bull Realty has remained busy. It recently brokered the sale of a 17-story tower in the Raleigh market, and Bull said an 81,000-square-foot office building in Morrow is under contract. “Bull Realty has established a strong reputation in the Atlanta market and across the Southeast,” Ross Ford, president and CEO of TCN, said in a news release. “The firm’s leadership and proven track record of providing outstanding client service make them a valued addition to our global network.”