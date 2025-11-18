Business

Global software firm announces Atlanta expansion with 250 new jobs

Salesforce says it will expand its Georgia corporate presence by the end of 2028 by investing $15 million.
Salesforce Tower, a 34-story skyscraper, is a fixture of Buckhead’s glassy skyline. Salesforce has announced it will invest $15 million to expand its Georgia operations. (Courtesy of Salesforce)
Salesforce Tower, a 34-story skyscraper, is a fixture of Buckhead’s glassy skyline. Salesforce has announced it will invest $15 million to expand its Georgia operations. (Courtesy of Salesforce)
By
8 minutes ago

Suspended 34 stories above Buckhead, the Salesforce logo is seen far and wide.

Soon, more than 250 additional employees will add to the sales software company’s presence in Atlanta.

San Francisco-based Salesforce announced Tuesday it will invest $15 million to expand its Georgia operations, adding 250 new jobs to Fulton County by the end of 2028.

RELATED
Automaking is a technology race, and Georgia is ahead, Rivian CEO says

“Atlanta has always been a cornerstone of Salesforce’s growth story,” Tanya Counter, Atlanta site lead for Salesforce, said in a news release. “This expansion reflects both our confidence in Atlanta’s extraordinary talent and our commitment to building an inclusive, values-driven workplace that helps our customers, our employees and our communities thrive.”

Salesforce was founded in 1999 and has grown into one of the world’s largest artificial intelligence-powered customer relationship management firms. (Courtesy of Salesforce)
Salesforce was founded in 1999 and has grown into one of the world’s largest artificial intelligence-powered customer relationship management firms. (Courtesy of Salesforce)

Salesforce was founded in 1999 and has grown into one of the world’s largest artificial intelligence-powered customer relationship management firms. Its customers range from financial services and health care to manufacturing and the public sector.

The company is the anchor tenant at Salesforce Tower at 950 East Paces Ferry Road, a fixture of Buckhead’s glassy skyline. Salesforce currently supports more than 2,000 jobs across Georgia.

RELATED
From 2020: Salesforce to buy work-chat service Slack for $27.7 billion

“Salesforce has been an incredible part of Georgia’s tech industry for over a decade,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said in the release. “By supporting industries that drive technology and innovation, Georgia ensures businesses succeed while boosting our local economies.”

Salesforce will qualify for job creation tax credits and worker training through Georgia Quick Start. A Department of Economic Development spokesperson said no discretionary incentives or grants were provided by the state as part of Salesforce’s announced expansion.

About the Author

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

More Stories

The Latest

Hotel Phoenix

Downtown Atlanta’s Hotel Phoenix takes flight, sets opening date

18m ago

Home Depot cuts outlook amid housing slump, consumer uncertainty

36m ago

Automaking is a technology race, and Georgia is ahead, Rivian CEO says

1h ago

Keep Reading

UPS says $10M tax break needed to retain nearly 1,700 jobs near Atlanta

Electrical component maker picks metro Atlanta for factory, 300 jobs

More layoffs to hit packaging sector with closure of Atlanta area plant

Featured

PHOTOS then and now: Hartsfield-Jackson at 100

Why cell service, Wi-Fi have been spotty at ATL’s international terminal

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Georgia’s top Republican US Senate candidates now back release of Epstein files

Falcons put Penix on injured reserve; he’ll miss at least 4 games.