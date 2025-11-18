Global software firm announces Atlanta expansion with 250 new jobs

Suspended 34 stories above Buckhead, the Salesforce logo is seen far and wide.
Soon, more than 250 additional employees will add to the sales software company’s presence in Atlanta.
San Francisco-based Salesforce announced Tuesday it will invest $15 million to expand its Georgia operations, adding 250 new jobs to Fulton County by the end of 2028.
“Atlanta has always been a cornerstone of Salesforce’s growth story,” Tanya Counter, Atlanta site lead for Salesforce, said in a news release. “This expansion reflects both our confidence in Atlanta’s extraordinary talent and our commitment to building an inclusive, values-driven workplace that helps our customers, our employees and our communities thrive.”
Salesforce was founded in 1999 and has grown into one of the world’s largest artificial intelligence-powered customer relationship management firms. Its customers range from financial services and health care to manufacturing and the public sector.
The company is the anchor tenant at Salesforce Tower at 950 East Paces Ferry Road, a fixture of Buckhead’s glassy skyline. Salesforce currently supports more than 2,000 jobs across Georgia.
“Salesforce has been an incredible part of Georgia’s tech industry for over a decade,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said in the release. “By supporting industries that drive technology and innovation, Georgia ensures businesses succeed while boosting our local economies.”
Salesforce will qualify for job creation tax credits and worker training through Georgia Quick Start. A Department of Economic Development spokesperson said no discretionary incentives or grants were provided by the state as part of Salesforce’s announced expansion.