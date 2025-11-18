Business Global software firm announces Atlanta expansion with 250 new jobs Salesforce says it will expand its Georgia corporate presence by the end of 2028 by investing $15 million. Salesforce Tower, a 34-story skyscraper, is a fixture of Buckhead’s glassy skyline. Salesforce has announced it will invest $15 million to expand its Georgia operations. (Courtesy of Salesforce)

Suspended 34 stories above Buckhead, the Salesforce logo is seen far and wide. Soon, more than 250 additional employees will add to the sales software company’s presence in Atlanta.

San Francisco-based Salesforce announced Tuesday it will invest $15 million to expand its Georgia operations, adding 250 new jobs to Fulton County by the end of 2028. RELATED Automaking is a technology race, and Georgia is ahead, Rivian CEO says “Atlanta has always been a cornerstone of Salesforce’s growth story,” Tanya Counter, Atlanta site lead for Salesforce, said in a news release. “This expansion reflects both our confidence in Atlanta’s extraordinary talent and our commitment to building an inclusive, values-driven workplace that helps our customers, our employees and our communities thrive.” Salesforce was founded in 1999 and has grown into one of the world’s largest artificial intelligence-powered customer relationship management firms. (Courtesy of Salesforce) Salesforce was founded in 1999 and has grown into one of the world’s largest artificial intelligence-powered customer relationship management firms. Its customers range from financial services and health care to manufacturing and the public sector.

The company is the anchor tenant at Salesforce Tower at 950 East Paces Ferry Road, a fixture of Buckhead’s glassy skyline. Salesforce currently supports more than 2,000 jobs across Georgia.