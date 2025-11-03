Business Delta unveils new employee uniform collection designed by Lands’ End The new look comes years after the airlines’ ill-fated purple uniforms prompted lawsuits and complaints of allergic reactions. Delta is unveiling a new uniform collection produced by Lands' End. It says its signature colors will return, including deep navy and red. (Courtesy of Delta)

Delta Air Lines is unveiling a new line of flight attendant, airport customer service and maintenance employee uniforms, more than six years after its last major uniform collection rollout prompted opt-outs and lawsuits over alleged rashes and allergic reactions. The new uniforms, to be worn by 65,000 global employees, will be produced by retailer Lands’ End, the Atlanta-based airline announced Monday.

Delta is unveiling a new uniform collection produced by Lands' End. (Courtesy of Delta) The “Distinctly Delta” uniforms, as the collection is called, are expected to be in testing by summer and roll out to employees in 2027. Delta said the uniforms will be offered in navy, burgundy and red. “Iconic pieces” were reimagined, such as a popular wrap dress, the airline said. The collection also includes scarves, ties and pocket squares designed by Italian luxury brand Missoni, an airline partner for some of Delta’s business class amenities. The airline has “woven 100 years of history with employee feedback and premium design into a reimagined and elevated look that is functional across these work groups,” Delta wrote in a statement.

Back in 2018, Delta spent millions on the controversial “Passport Plum” uniforms, which were designed by Zac Posen and made by Lands’ End. But they were problematic.

Delta spent millions more on a redesign after employees filed lawsuits complaining about allergic reactions to the purple garments, and thousands of flight attendants and customer service agents opted to come to work in alternate clothing instead. Last year, Delta said it planned to roll out new uniforms in a more classic color palette from a different supplier, GPS Apparel by Gap Inc. That partnership later ended. Delta is collaborating with Missoni, the Italian fashion house, to design scarves, ties and pocket squares. (Courtesy of Delta) With its new collection, Delta said it has prioritized employee feedback through surveys, focus groups, job shadowing and wear tests, according to a spokesperson. “From pocket placement to fabric choices, every detail was informed by the Delta people who wear the uniform,” the airline said in an announcement. Delta also said the garments received a textile industry certification known as OEKO-TEX, which tests fabrics for harmful substances.