Business A new firm that advises the ultrarich launches in Atlanta Based in Buckhead, MartinWright Advisory will target families worth $30 million and up, its founders say. Atlanta financial professionals Bradley Martin and Margaret Wright have launched wealth advisory firm MartinWright Advisory, which will be based in Buckhead. (Courtesy of MartinWright Advisory)

Two Atlanta finance professionals have launched a new wealth advisory firm to serve the most affluent families. Bradley Martin and Margaret Wright founded MartinWright Advisory to serve ultra-high-net worth families, or those worth at least $30 million. Their firm is based in Buckhead, with an office at the Forum at West Paces along Northside Parkway.

The firm establishes itself as the ultra-wealthy population expands. In the first half of 2025, this affluent group grew by more than 6% to 208,090 individuals in North America, according to a report from wealth intelligence firm Altrata. Ultra wealth has traditionally been concentrated in older generations. As they age, Generation Z and Millennials will see their share of global wealth soar. By 2040, Gen Z and Millennials are expected to comprise about 35% of the ultra-wealthy population, up from 8% today, and Generation X will almost double to 45%. RELATED She worked on many well-known Atlanta projects. Buckhead is her next focus. MartinWright Advisory sees the opportunity. “Our primary focus is going to be on entrepreneurs, so first-generation wealth creators and their families,” Martin said. “We’re going to really focus on serving the whole family and educating the next gen and teaching them about the responsibilities of wealth.”

Martin previously served as the head of Atlanta wealth management at Buckhead-based Balentine. Wright hails from Truist Wealth, where she worked as a senior wealth adviser and managing director. Combined, they oversaw more than $4.5 billion in assets.

MartinWright will offer services including investment strategy, financial planning, estate and tax guidance, cash flow analysis, private capital access, lending and multigenerational education. “We want to teach people to be good stewards of wealth,” Wright said. “Let’s create a safe space where families can come together and have serious conversations that need to be had, but oftentimes don’t occur.” The firm partners with Goldman Sachs Custody Solutions, a division of the financial giant that serves independent advisers. It has contracted with Tru Independence, a service provider owned by Sanctuary Wealth. MartinWright Advisory launches at a time of growing consolidation in the asset and wealth management industry. Morgan Stanley says the number of firms could fall by 20% over the next five years because of a forecast 1,500 mergers and acquisitions among firms managing at least $1 billion in assets. Those market dynamics played into their decision, Martin and Wright said. They hope to foster the next generation of advisers.