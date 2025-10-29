The $190 million makeover of Cobb Galleria Centre will bring a new name

The Cobb Galleria Centre near Cumberland Mall in Cobb County is seen on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

A Cobb agency announced the new name for the convention hall it owns and operates near Cumberland Mall.

The Cobb Galleria Centre name is no more.

On Tuesday, the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority announced the new name for the convention hall it owns and operates near Cumberland Mall, northwest of Atlanta.

The convention center is undergoing a $190 million makeover, and the new name is part of that effort.

“While the Galleria name served us well for more than 30 years, we feel this new name better reflects our location and purpose,” Jerry Nix, the authority’s chair, said in a news release. “As we modernize to better serve our customers and guests, our name has been updated as well.”