Business

The $190 million makeover of Cobb Galleria Centre will bring a new name

A Cobb agency announced the new name for the convention hall it owns and operates near Cumberland Mall.
The Cobb Galleria Centre near Cumberland Mall in Cobb County is seen on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
The Cobb Galleria Centre near Cumberland Mall in Cobb County is seen on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

The Cobb Galleria Centre name is no more.

Say hello to the Cobb Convention Center-Atlanta.

On Tuesday, the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority announced the new name for the convention hall it owns and operates near Cumberland Mall, northwest of Atlanta.

The convention center is undergoing a $190 million makeover, and the new name is part of that effort.

“While the Galleria name served us well for more than 30 years, we feel this new name better reflects our location and purpose,” Jerry Nix, the authority’s chair, said in a news release. “As we modernize to better serve our customers and guests, our name has been updated as well.”

RELATED
Cobb Galleria Specialty Shops closes after nearly 45 years
This rendering depicts plans for the renovation of the Cobb Galleria Centre, now to be called Cobb Convention Center-Atlanta, in the Cumberland area. The renovation is slated to begin in the fall of 2025. (Courtesy of Cobb Galleria)
This rendering depicts plans for the renovation of the Cobb Galleria Centre, now to be called Cobb Convention Center-Atlanta, in the Cumberland area. The renovation is slated to begin in the fall of 2025. (Courtesy of Cobb Galleria)

The convention center is currently closed but is expected to reopen in January.

The overall convention center expansion, including a previously announced new ballroom, grand entryway, a courtyard and a garden, is expected to be completed in 2027.

The new name, the authority said, adds clarity about the meeting facility’s purpose and “will clarify its geographic identity as a prominent landmark in Cobb but also a premier venue for visitors who identify with the Atlanta location.”

In May, the Galleria Specialty Shops, the retail mall attached to the convention center, closed after nearly 45 years.

About the Author

J. Scott Trubey is the senior editor over business, climate and environment coverage at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He previously served as a business reporter for the AJC covering banking, real estate and economic development. He joined the AJC in 2010.

More Stories

The Latest

CNN All Access

CNN’s big bet on streaming, All Access, is here. Why it’s a big deal.

UPS down 34,000 jobs in the last year amid shrinking of Amazon relationship

Atlanta air traffic controllers turning to DoorDash, Uber to make ends meet

Keep Reading

Bread & Butterfly chef plans new restaurant and more from Atlanta’s dining scene

The East Wing of the White House is gone. Here's a look at some of the history made there

Delta and Hapeville need to work on their lopsided symbiotic relationship

Featured

SNAP overhaul, lost data complicate hunger fight in rural Georgia

Despite a $14.6 billion surplus, state leaders say they can’t bail out SNAP

Husband of child services director fled DUI crash with kids in truck, GSP says

Kirby Smart: LSU coaches ‘borrow’ offices, adds context to Brian Kelly firing