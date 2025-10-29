The $190 million makeover of Cobb Galleria Centre will bring a new name

The Cobb Galleria Centre name is no more.
Say hello to the Cobb Convention Center-Atlanta.
On Tuesday, the Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority announced the new name for the convention hall it owns and operates near Cumberland Mall, northwest of Atlanta.
The convention center is undergoing a $190 million makeover, and the new name is part of that effort.
“While the Galleria name served us well for more than 30 years, we feel this new name better reflects our location and purpose,” Jerry Nix, the authority’s chair, said in a news release. “As we modernize to better serve our customers and guests, our name has been updated as well.”
The convention center is currently closed but is expected to reopen in January.
The overall convention center expansion, including a previously announced new ballroom, grand entryway, a courtyard and a garden, is expected to be completed in 2027.
The new name, the authority said, adds clarity about the meeting facility’s purpose and “will clarify its geographic identity as a prominent landmark in Cobb but also a premier venue for visitors who identify with the Atlanta location.”
In May, the Galleria Specialty Shops, the retail mall attached to the convention center, closed after nearly 45 years.