Business

Comcast to cut 240 Cobb County jobs as part of corporate restructuring, state filing reveals

The media and technology company sent a memo to employees in September about the changes.
Media and technology giant Comcast is restructuring its regional operations in a move that will eliminate jobs in metro Atlanta. (Dreamstime/TNS)
By
1 hour ago

Media and technology giant Comcast will cut 240 jobs at its Cobb County corporate office, according to a new state filing.

The jobs are being eliminated as part of a restructuring announced last month. A Comcast spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Philadelphia-based Comcast anchors an office tower at The Battery Atlanta, next to the Atlanta Braves’ ballpark. It has 884 workers, according to the state filing.

The restructuring impacts Comcast’s largest business unit, connectivity and platforms, which oversees broadband services through Xfinity, Comcast Business and Sky, according to Reuters.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in September reported that Comcast was restructuring its regional operations, citing a memo circulated to employees. The move was expected to impact jobs, but Comcast declined at the time to disclose how many positions would be eliminated.

“Beginning in January, we will retire our Division structure,” that memo said.

Comcast has three divisions: Central, Northeast and West, which report to the headquarters. Those divisions oversee different regions. Beginning in January, the regions will report directly to the headquarters.

Atlanta Business Chronicle first reported the specific job cuts for Georgia on Thursday, referencing a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the state Oct. 15.

The affected jobs include positions within government and regulatory affairs, public relations and marketing, network engineering, data analytics, product sales, finance and other departments.

Separations are expected to start Dec. 31, according to an Oct. 15 letter that Michael Mitchell, Comcast’s senior vice president of government affairs, sent to Georgia workforce officials.

“Importantly, we will be working with each of our affected employees to consider them for other positions at Comcast,” Mitchell wrote. “Many of the impacted employees will transition to other positions within the company and continue their careers with Comcast.”

Workers who do not transfer to other jobs will be entitled to severance benefits, he wrote. None of the impacted employees are represented by a union.

Comcast’s Central Division is headquartered at the Cobb County office, along with other company functions. The Central Division will “cease to exist” beginning in 2026, Mitchell wrote in the letter.

Comcast’s “Big South Region” operations will continue at the Cobb County office, Mitchell wrote. That region spans nine states, according to the company.

“This new structure is more streamlined — balancing national scale with local execution, reducing complexity, and helping us move with greater speed and focus,” Mitchell wrote in the letter.

Comcast said in the September memo that the changes would not impact workers who directly support customers. At that time, a company spokesperson told the AJC that Comcast would continue to have a large presence in metro Atlanta and will remain at The Battery.

Comcast is adjusting its strategy amid an evolving media and technology landscape, which the company said in the September memo “is more competitive than ever.”

Comcast was the first office tenant to sign on at The Battery, hosting a news conference in 2015 with then-Gov. Nathan Deal. The company also promised to open an innovation center to serve as a “primary technology development hub.”

Comcast said in 2015 it would provide high-speed internet to Truist Park and the surrounding development, with Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk saying it would become “the most technologically advanced ballpark in history.”

About the Author

Amy Wenk is the consumer brands reporter for the AJC.

