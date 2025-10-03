CNN’s live news feed will soon leave HBO Max. Here’s why.

In a statement, CNN’s executive vice president of digital products and services, Alex MacCallum, said the news network has benefited from offering the live feed to HBO Max customers.

“We learned from HBO Max’s large base of subscribers what people want and enjoy the most from CNN, and with the launch of our own new streaming subscription offering coming later this fall, we look forward to building off that and growing our audience with this unique, new offering,” MacCallum said in the statement.

In May, CNN announced plans to introduce a subscription streaming service to reach consumers as its traditional television revenues decline and households do away with cable. The media organization said the service would package live programming with on-demand content, and would build on CNN’s existing subscription product launched in October 2024, which allows users to access CNN.com articles and subscriber-only content for $3.99 per month.

CNN set fall 2025 as the tentative date of the service launch. But further details regarding a more exact date, pricing and the programming lineup still have not been confirmed by the organization.

