Atlanta spared from most air traffic control-related delays thus far

A Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport spokesperson also confirmed its operations remain normal, as it heads into an expected busy holiday travel weekend for Columbus Day.

Hartsfield-Jackson, already the world’s busiest airport, is expecting particularly heavy volumes of travelers Thursday and even more Friday, when 115,000 people are expected to pass through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints in Atlanta.

Although there have been reports of callouts from work at other air traffic control locations across the country, which McCabe couldn’t comment on directly, he said he suspects some of the staffing tightness is just what the industry deals with every day given a nationwide controller shortage.

“We deal with these peaks and valleys in staffing on a daily basis, across the country,” McCabe said. There is just a “hyper focus” on it right now.

A Federal Aviation Administration air route traffic control center in Hampton that handles en route traffic had a staffing constraint on Tuesday, according to an advisory. But McCabe, who works at that center, said he wasn’t aware of staffing issues in Georgia related to the shutdown specifically.

Regardless of shutdowns, he said, many air traffic control facilities have been operating at less than full staffing.

