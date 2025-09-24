Unionized Emory grad students ratify first contract with university

It also lowers out-of-pocket maximums for Emory’s student health insurance plan by $1,500 and ensures remote work contingencies for disabled and chronically ill student-workers, as well as international students who cannot return to the U.S, among other agreements.

Of the votes cast, 97% were in favor of ratification.

EmoryUnite’s contract, which runs through August 2027, is the culmination of more than 30 bargaining sessions and hours of organizing, said union co-chair Tasfia Jahangir, who is a Ph.D. student in behavioral, social and health education sciences.

“We’ve built the foundation of our union with this contract and now we’re going to build on it,” Jahangir said. “It’s so important that we’re doing this right now with cuts to DEI and reduced protections for students. We need to keep mobilizing and finding ways to improve.”

In a press release, interim Provost Lanny S. Liebeskind and Kimberly Jacob Arriola, the dean of the Laney Graduate School, said they are “pleased to have reached an agreement that reflects a shared commitment to top-quality graduate education and an Emory experience that fosters success.” Emory declined to comment beyond what was included in the release.

EmoryUnite is the only organized labor group at Emory. The student-workers overwhelmingly agreed to join Workers United, which is part of the Service Employees International Union, in November 2023. But the union officially formed as a voluntary-join organization in 2016, following a ruling from the National Labor Relations Board that graduate students at private universities are employees with the right to collective bargaining.

The union only represents student-workers in the Ph.D. program. Grad students are not required to join the union.

Georgia, as well as other Southern states, has historically had a lower share of the workforce represented by unions. In 2024, 3.8% of wage and salary workers in Georgia were union members, compared with 4.6% in 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nationwide, this number is 9.9%.

In recent years, unions have made a push in Georgia, seeking safer working conditions and better pay. Workers at Starbucks and Waffle House have organized. Bus drivers at Georgia Tech also voted for union representation in 2023.

“We’ve built the foundation of our union with this contract and now we’re going to build on it,” Jahangir said. “It’s so important that we’re doing this right now with cuts to DEI and reduced protections for students. We need to keep mobilizing and finding ways to improve.”

In a press release, interim Provost Lanny S. Liebeskind and Kimberly Jacob Arriola, the dean of the Laney Graduate School, said they are “pleased to have reached an agreement that reflects a shared commitment to top-quality graduate education and an Emory experience that fosters success.” Emory declined to comment beyond what was included in the release.

EmoryUnite is the only organized labor group at Emory. The student-workers overwhelmingly agreed to join Workers United, which is part of the Service Employees International Union, in November 2023. But the union officially formed as a voluntary-join organization in 2016, following a ruling from the National Labor Relations Board that graduate students at private universities are employees with the right to collective bargaining.

The union only represents student-workers in the Ph.D. program. Grad students are not required to join the union.

Georgia, as well as other Southern states, has historically had a lower share of the workforce represented by unions. In 2024, 3.8% of wage and salary workers in Georgia were union members, compared with 4.6% in 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nationwide, this number is 9.9%.