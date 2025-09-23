‘Sounds good to me’: Trump on Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern merger

Meet the Atlanta firm that just got a $2.3 billion investment

Those include Georgia Republican Lt. Gov. and gubernatorial candidate Burt Jones, who called the deal “great news for Georgia’s growing economy and expanding logistics network.”

On Monday the companies secured a major boost of support from the nation’s largest railroad union, SMART-TD, which had previously said it had “every intention to oppose this merger.”

It changed that stance after the two companies signed an agreement to guarantee the union’s 15,000 Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern members “job protection for the length of their careers” in a combined company and protection from involuntary furloughs.

“For generations, railroaders have worried about what mergers might mean for their jobs and whether or not they would be given the opportunity to reach retirement on the rail,” SMART-TD President Jeremy Ferguson said in a statement, saying the new agreement was “breaking new ground.”

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Ferguson said now that the agreement is in place, his union will be working with the companies on their plans.

“We know how to make mergers happen. We know how to make Day One happen,” he said.

And, he said, “I have a pretty good feeling that it’s going to get approved the way it stands right now.”

The two companies had already pledged that all union employees “will have job opportunities with the combined company,” according to the companies’ FAQ on the proposed merger. Nonunion workers, it says, “will have opportunities to grow as part of a larger, combined enterprise.”

The two railroads vowed in their FAQ that Atlanta will remain a “core location for the combined organization in the long term with a focus on technology, operations and innovation.”

However, industry experts have predicted the deal will drastically affect Norfolk Southern’s Atlanta headquarters.

The companies have acknowledged they expect “some consolidation of overlapping functions in corporate roles following closing.”

Those include Georgia Republican Lt. Gov. and gubernatorial candidate Burt Jones, who called the deal “great news for Georgia’s growing economy and expanding logistics network.”

On Monday the companies secured a major boost of support from the nation’s largest railroad union, SMART-TD, which had previously said it had “every intention to oppose this merger.”

It changed that stance after the two companies signed an agreement to guarantee the union’s 15,000 Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern members “job protection for the length of their careers” in a combined company and protection from involuntary furloughs.

“For generations, railroaders have worried about what mergers might mean for their jobs and whether or not they would be given the opportunity to reach retirement on the rail,” SMART-TD President Jeremy Ferguson said in a statement, saying the new agreement was “breaking new ground.”

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Ferguson said now that the agreement is in place, his union will be working with the companies on their plans.

“We know how to make mergers happen. We know how to make Day One happen,” he said.

And, he said, “I have a pretty good feeling that it’s going to get approved the way it stands right now.”

The two companies had already pledged that all union employees “will have job opportunities with the combined company,” according to the companies’ FAQ on the proposed merger. Nonunion workers, it says, “will have opportunities to grow as part of a larger, combined enterprise.”

The two railroads vowed in their FAQ that Atlanta will remain a “core location for the combined organization in the long term with a focus on technology, operations and innovation.”

However, industry experts have predicted the deal will drastically affect Norfolk Southern’s Atlanta headquarters.