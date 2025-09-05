How a Macon company is helping gamers become IT experts

Gamers can fill critical tech jobs, California is seeking a surge in business, and other key moments in the Atlanta entertainment business.

This isn’t exactly the case. Gamers often pick up employable skills, even if they don’t realize it, said Macon information technology professional Jason Clarke . Think: problem-solving or analytical reasoning skills. They can take apart and reconfigure a computer monitor, use scripting languages to customize games and optimize their home network devices to deal with high data loads.

For decades, a stereotype has lingered around video game players: that spending hours a day in front of a screen turns their brains to mush.

Clarke has made it one of his life’s missions to equip gamers or the otherwise tech-savvy to roles in cybersecurity and IT. He’s the co-founder of SON Technologies, a startup that uses immersive, game-based training environments to further hone and refine these skills for both K-12 students and adults.

Having celebrated its fifth year of operation, SON was the first Macon-based startup accepted into Georgia Tech’s Advanced Technology Development Center, a science and business incubator, and has ambitions for further growth.

Students enrolled in the program will receive a series of industry-level certifications upon completion that serve as the backbone for a Certified Ethical Hacking certificate, which is a qualification given to IT professionals who can use the same tools as a hacker to assess the security of a system. The adults come out with CompTIA Security+, which is a foundational certification for a career in IT security.

Through these programs, the students and adults receive skills employers are looking for in future workers. There are a few ways they’re introduced to these skills, such as prerecorded lessons provided by a virtual instructor and sandbox environments.