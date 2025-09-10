CEO of Atlanta-based airport concessions company announces retirement

Ross, the eldest of Russell’s children, recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that her father’s legacy lives on in the work done by his charities and companies, an ethos embedded among Concessions International employees.

“They really are part of the family because they understand who we are and what we represent,” Ross said in a February interview. “They embrace that, want to be part of it and help to continue the legacy that H.J. started.”

A CEO search committee that included Ross and her brothers — Michael B. Russell and H. Jerome Russell — selected Nikki Tinsley Harland as the next CEO of CI. Harland served 12 years as chief operating officer at Vinings-based travel retailer and restaurateur Paradies Lagardère. She will assume her new role Oct. 6.

“We couldn’t have found a more perfect candidate to be my successor,” Ross said in a news release. “With her Atlanta roots, knowledge of the industry, leadership skills, innovative spirit and proven track record, she is the ideal person to lead CI into the future and take CI to the next level.”

