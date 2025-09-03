Business Atlanta airport Plane Train delays are expected these September nights The underground people mover will have longer wait times certain nights as workers upgrade its 40-year-old switch system. A new plane train car is seen at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Maintenance Facility in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Starting Wednesday evening and continuing during nine other evenings this month, the Atlanta airport’s Plane Train will see longer overnight wait times to accommodate switch construction. The switches being upgraded are 40 years old and allow the trains at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to switch between the north and south directions.

In addition to Wednesday night, work will also occur in the overnight hours of Thursday and on the nights of Sept. 8-10, Sept. 15-17, Sept. 23 and Sept. 30. The overnight work will occur between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. or 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., depending on the date. Airport officials said the evenings were chosen “because of the anticipated low passenger volume.” First look: New Plane Train cars are coming During the construction, extended wait times of about eight minutes are expected.

The Plane Train is in the midst of a major multipronged expansion and upgrade.