New invasive pest spreading rapidly in Georgia, state officials warn

Despite measuring only 1/10th of an inch long, cotton jassids can cause serious problems for several major crops grown in Georgia. The insects latch on to the underside of leaves and suck out the contents of the plant’s cells, disrupting photosynthesis. Their predation causes leaves to turn yellow and then brown, signs of a syndrome called “hopperburn.” Because the bugs are so tiny, the dying leaves are often the first sign of an infestation.
As their name indicates, cotton jassids like to feast on cotton leaves, but that’s not the only crop they find a suitable host. They are also known to prey on peanuts, eggplant, soybeans, cowpeas and more.
Cotton jassids appeared in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico in 2023, then in Florida last year. In July, they were first spotted in the southwest corner of Georgia in Seminole County. Since then, the Georgia Department of Agriculture says the bugs have spread to at least 12 other counties.
GDA Commissioner Tyler Harper warned in a statement Friday the bugs can cause significant crop losses and urged producers to check their crops for the pest and to contact their local UGA Extension office if they find any.
Harper added he’s “hopeful entomologists will soon have effective treatment strategies for Georgia cotton producers to protect their crop.”
The cotton jassids’ arrival comes at a bad time, just as the cotton harvest is set to ramp up in Georgia. Cotton was Georgia’s second-most valuable agricultural commodity and its most valuable row crop, according to the most recent figures from 2022 compiled by the University of Georgia. Peanuts, which are also at risk, were the state’s fourth-most valuable agricultural product.
Georgia has been under siege from a string of invasive species in recent years.
The battle against both pests and many others is ongoing.
