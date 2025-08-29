Business

New invasive pest spreading rapidly in Georgia, state officials warn

Cotton jassids, found in Georgia in July, pose a threat to several major crops, including cotton and peanuts.
The cotton jassid, an invasive insect native to India, is spreading in the state, posing a threat to multiple crops. The tiny green bugs can be distinguished by the single dark spots they have on each wing.(Courtesy of University of Georgia Extension Service)
Georgia agriculture officials are warning farmers to be on the lookout for an invasive pest that is spreading rapidly in the state, posing a threat to cotton and other major crops.

The two-spot cotton leafhopper (Amrasca biguttula), more commonly known as the cotton jassid, is a tiny insect native to the Indian subcontinent, according to the University of Georgia. The tiny green bugs can be distinguished by the single dark spots they have on each wing.

It’s not clear exactly how they made their way to North America, but other pests have hitched rides on ships or arrived through other international trade channels.

A sprayer is shown parked in a cotton field near Madison, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
Despite measuring only 1/10th of an inch long, cotton jassids can cause serious problems for several major crops grown in Georgia. The insects latch on to the underside of leaves and suck out the contents of the plant’s cells, disrupting photosynthesis. Their predation causes leaves to turn yellow and then brown, signs of a syndrome called “hopperburn.” Because the bugs are so tiny, the dying leaves are often the first sign of an infestation.

As their name indicates, cotton jassids like to feast on cotton leaves, but that’s not the only crop they find a suitable host. They are also known to prey on peanuts, eggplant, soybeans, cowpeas and more.

Cotton jassids appeared in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico in 2023, then in Florida last year. In July, they were first spotted in the southwest corner of Georgia in Seminole County. Since then, the Georgia Department of Agriculture says the bugs have spread to at least 12 other counties.

GDA Commissioner Tyler Harper warned in a statement Friday the bugs can cause significant crop losses and urged producers to check their crops for the pest and to contact their local UGA Extension office if they find any.

Harper added he’s “hopeful entomologists will soon have effective treatment strategies for Georgia cotton producers to protect their crop.”

The cotton jassids’ arrival comes at a bad time, just as the cotton harvest is set to ramp up in Georgia. Cotton was Georgia’s second-most valuable agricultural commodity and its most valuable row crop, according to the most recent figures from 2022 compiled by the University of Georgia. Peanuts, which are also at risk, were the state’s fourth-most valuable agricultural product.

Georgia has been under siege from a string of invasive species in recent years.

Last year, state officials warned Georgians to watch for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive bug from Asia known for its pungent excretions. Before that, yellow-legged hornets showed up in the Peach State, posing a threat to honeybees and many crops that rely on them for pollination.

The battle against both pests and many others is ongoing.

Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.

