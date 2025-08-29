New invasive pest spreading rapidly in Georgia, state officials warn

Despite measuring only 1/10th of an inch long, cotton jassids can cause serious problems for several major crops grown in Georgia. The insects latch on to the underside of leaves and suck out the contents of the plant’s cells, disrupting photosynthesis. Their predation causes leaves to turn yellow and then brown, signs of a syndrome called “hopperburn.” Because the bugs are so tiny, the dying leaves are often the first sign of an infestation.

As their name indicates, cotton jassids like to feast on cotton leaves, but that’s not the only crop they find a suitable host. They are also known to prey on peanuts, eggplant, soybeans, cowpeas and more.

Cotton jassids appeared in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico in 2023, then in Florida last year. In July, they were first spotted in the southwest corner of Georgia in Seminole County. Since then, the Georgia Department of Agriculture says the bugs have spread to at least 12 other counties.

GDA Commissioner Tyler Harper warned in a statement Friday the bugs can cause significant crop losses and urged producers to check their crops for the pest and to contact their local UGA Extension office if they find any.

Harper added he’s “hopeful entomologists will soon have effective treatment strategies for Georgia cotton producers to protect their crop.”

