Home Depot's $5.5B GMS deal gets final antitrust clearance with Canadian OK Home Depot is leaning on professional contractors to fuel more growth. Vingings-based Home Depot has plans to acquire GMS Inc., a specialty building products distributor based in Tucker.

Home Depot has checked another box for its pending acquisition, a $5.5 billion deal to buy Tucker-based specialty building products distributor GMS Inc. The Vinings-based retailer said Friday it has received clearance from the Canadian Competition Bureau in the form of a “no-action” letter. Home Depot and GMS both do business in Canada.

SRS plans to buy GMS, which was founded in 1971 and has expanded to become a key distributor of drywall, ceilings, steel framing and other specialty building products.