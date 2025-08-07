Business

Chick-fil-A plans first nationwide launch of pretzel bun chicken sandwich

The ‘Pretzel Cheddar Club’ sandwich is offered for a limited time, beginning Aug. 18.
Chick-fil-A is launching a Pretzel Cheddar Club sandwich for a limited time. (Courtesy of Chick-fil-A)

Chick-fil-A is launching a Pretzel Cheddar Club sandwich for a limited time. (Courtesy of Chick-fil-A)
1 hour ago

Chick-fil-A will offer a new twist on its famous chicken sandwich.

The College Park-based restaurant chain said Thursday it will launch a “Pretzel Cheddar Club” sandwich for a limited time, from Aug. 18 through Nov. 8.

It is Chick-fil-A’s first nationwide launch of a pretzel bun sandwich.

Chick-fil-A keeps a small core menu to focus on consistency. But it offers about three to four seasonal menu offerings a year.

For example, a peach milkshake returned this summer for the 16th year. The chicken chain brought back a “Smokehouse BBQ Bacon” sandwich in March.

Chick-fil-A also tests new menu items in select markets to gather customer feedback.

Chick-fil-A keeps a small core menu to focus on consistency. But it offers about three to four seasonal menu offerings a year. (Courtesy of Chick-fil-A)

Chick-fil-A keeps a small core menu to focus on consistency. But it offers about three to four seasonal menu offerings a year. (Courtesy of Chick-fil-A)

The Pretzel Cheddar Club sandwich was vetted in Raleigh, North Carolina, restaurants last year. It features a toasted pretzel bun, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon and a side of creamy Dijon mustard sauce. It can be made with the original, fried fillet of chicken, or the grilled or spicy varieties.

“It’s savory with layers of flavor that feel indulgent,” Allison Duncan, Chick-fil-A director of menu and packaging, said of the new sandwich in an announcement.

The pretzel bun is not a new fad. Harvard Business Review had dubbed it the “summer’s hottest food item” in a 2013 article, citing a proliferation of menu items from restaurants such as Ruby Tuesday, Wendy’s, Sonic and Dunkin’ Donuts.

But its popularity seemed to wane. Pretzel buns are on just 2.6% of U.S. menus, according to Chicago market research firm Datassential.

However, 55% of consumers say they love or like them, Datassential said, predicting the pretzel bun could grow by 10% on menus in the next four years.

Chick-fil-A also said Thursday it’s doing another seasonal release of its “Cherry Berry” beverages but this time mixing the flavoring with Sprite. It can also be blended with other beverages such as lemonade.

