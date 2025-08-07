Business Chick-fil-A plans first nationwide launch of pretzel bun chicken sandwich The ‘Pretzel Cheddar Club’ sandwich is offered for a limited time, beginning Aug. 18. Credit: sour Chick-fil-A is launching a Pretzel Cheddar Club sandwich for a limited time. (Courtesy of Chick-fil-A)

Chick-fil-A will offer a new twist on its famous chicken sandwich. The College Park-based restaurant chain said Thursday it will launch a “Pretzel Cheddar Club” sandwich for a limited time, from Aug. 18 through Nov. 8.

Credit: Handout Chick-fil-A keeps a small core menu to focus on consistency. But it offers about three to four seasonal menu offerings a year. (Courtesy of Chick-fil-A)

The Pretzel Cheddar Club sandwich was vetted in Raleigh, North Carolina, restaurants last year. It features a toasted pretzel bun, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon and a side of creamy Dijon mustard sauce. It can be made with the original, fried fillet of chicken, or the grilled or spicy varieties. “It’s savory with layers of flavor that feel indulgent,” Allison Duncan, Chick-fil-A director of menu and packaging, said of the new sandwich in an announcement. Explore Chick-fil-A launched an app with original content. How is it doing? The pretzel bun is not a new fad. Harvard Business Review had dubbed it the “summer’s hottest food item” in a 2013 article, citing a proliferation of menu items from restaurants such as Ruby Tuesday, Wendy’s, Sonic and Dunkin’ Donuts. But its popularity seemed to wane. Pretzel buns are on just 2.6% of U.S. menus, according to Chicago market research firm Datassential. However, 55% of consumers say they love or like them, Datassential said, predicting the pretzel bun could grow by 10% on menus in the next four years.