Atlanta’s CBS station switches to Channel 69 starting Saturday

Starting Saturday, the television station in Atlanta airing CBS programming will switch from Channel 46 (WANF-TV) to Channel 69 (WUPA). The switch marks the first time WUPA will air CBS programming in its more than four decades of operation.

WANF-TV will transition to an independent station, having not renewed its CBS affiliation.

WUPA, which CBS has owned since 1994, most recently functioned as a CW affiliate for about 15 years before reverting to independent status in 2023. As its new owned-and-operated station, CBS will add a local news operation to WUPA in the coming weeks. It has already begun to announce key leaders and newsroom hires.

Where can I find Atlanta’s CBS station?

For Comcast, Charter, U-Verse and DirectTV customers, the CBS station is Channel 69. Alternatively, viewers can access CBS programming through the Paramount+ app.

What will air on the station?

For now, national newscasts such as “CBS Mornings” and “CBS Evening News,” as well as its original series such as “Matlock” and “Tracker.” The station will also air CBS’ unscripted programming “Big Brother” and “Hollywood Squares.” The station will begin integrating local weather coverage into “CBS Mornings” starting Aug. 18.