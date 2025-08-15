Atlanta’s CBS station switches to Channel 69 starting Saturday

Starting Saturday, the television station in Atlanta airing CBS programming will switch from Channel 46 (WANF-TV) to Channel 69 (WUPA). The switch marks the first time WUPA will air CBS programming in its more than four decades of operation.
WANF-TV will transition to an independent station, having not renewed its CBS affiliation.
WUPA, which CBS has owned since 1994, most recently functioned as a CW affiliate for about 15 years before reverting to independent status in 2023. As its new owned-and-operated station, CBS will add a local news operation to WUPA in the coming weeks. It has already begun to announce key leaders and newsroom hires.
For Comcast, Charter, U-Verse and DirectTV customers, the CBS station is Channel 69. Alternatively, viewers can access CBS programming through the Paramount+ app.
What will air on the station?
For now, national newscasts such as “CBS Mornings” and “CBS Evening News,” as well as its original series such as “Matlock” and “Tracker.” The station will also air CBS’ unscripted programming “Big Brother” and “Hollywood Squares.” The station will begin integrating local weather coverage into “CBS Mornings” starting Aug. 18.
CBS alsoholds the rights to air Sunday afternoon NFL games, the Masters and PGA Championship, and both regular season men’s college basketball and WNBA games, among other sports properties.
Atlanta news coverage will begin in September. The station has not announced plans for original programming beyond its local newscasts so far. Its live linear feed will be available on Paramount+.
Atlanta’s longtime CBS station WANF, formerly CBS46, is ending its affiliation with CBS and transitioning to an independent station. The decision, station owner Gray Media has said, allows WAFL to gain complete control of its daily program schedule and add more local news.
During Gray’s second quarter earnings call last week, its chief legal and development officer Kevin Latek said the company has long expected CBS would have a strong interest in moving its affiliation to stations it owned. With the Super Bowl coming to Atlanta in February 2027, it seemed likely to Gray that CBS was going to want the affiliation under WUPA, he said.