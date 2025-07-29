Business Invest Fest returns to Atlanta after making splash last year with drone display About 40,000 people will pour into downtown Atlanta over three days in August for the event. Credit: Olivia Bowdoin Rashad Bilal, co-founder of Earn Your Leisure and Invest Fest, announces the details for last year's Invest Fest at Atlanta City Hall on Friday, March 22, 2024. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC)

Financial education conference Invest Fest is bringing its panels and marketplace back to Atlanta next month, after capturing the city’s attention last year with a dazzling drone display of Steve Harvey’s face. Explore What was that over Atlanta? A bird? A plane? No, it was Steve Harvey It has become one of the city’s marquee events, with about 40,000 people expected to attend Aug. 22-24 at the Georgia World Congress Center. Invest Fest is put on by the people behind Earn Your Leisure, a popular financial education platform with podcasts, online courses, events and a curriculum for schools. The EYL Instagram account has about 1.5 million followers, and its YouTube account has more than 1.6 million subscribers.

Harvey will again be making an appearance, sitting down in conversation with actress and entrepreneur Issa Rae and radio host Charlamagne tha God. Last year, Harvey featured prominently inside and outside of Invest Fest. He was one of the main speakers at the conference, and then, as part of the VIP festivities, his visage was recreated using drones that lit up the Atlanta night sky. EYL co-founders Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings would neither confirm nor deny whether we’d see a similar light show this year. “I think the surprise of it is what makes it special,” Millings teased. But they did say comedian Karlous Miller and singer Keyshia Cole will be part of the VIP entertainment.

Though this is the fifth year in a row the conference is coming to Atlanta, economic and business realities are much different from previous years, with a new administration as well as the rise of crypto and artificial intelligence affecting businesses and investors.