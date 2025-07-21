Business
DeKalb agency gets new leader as ex-chair steps into consulting role

Don Bolia will do consulting work for the county after seven years as chair of its development authority board.
Don Bolia was the chair of the Decide DeKalb Development Authority board for a decade. (Courtesy of Decide DeKalb Development Authority)

Don Bolia was the chair of the Decide DeKalb Development Authority board for a decade. (Courtesy of Decide DeKalb Development Authority)
1 minute ago

A small DeKalb County agency that has substantial power to grant property tax breaks to developers and companies is undergoing a leadership change.

Don Bolia on Tuesday stepped down as chair of the Decide DeKalb Development Authority to avoid a conflict of interest as he takes a consulting role for the county, the agency said. He’s been on the board for a decade and served as chair for the past seven years.

His successor as chair is Ann Hanlon, executive director of the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts.

Bolia, a lobbyist and founder of Peachtree Government Relations, said he’s grateful to oversee Decide DeKalb during a period of growth and change for the county.

“When I joined the board (in 2015), it was clear that DeKalb had untapped potential,” Bolia said in a news release. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done to position this county as a destination for business — backed by strong staff, smart policy and a vision for sustainable growth.”

During that span, Decide DeKalb has played roles in recruiting projects by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, State Farm, Hapag-Lloyd, Sugar Bowl Bakery, the Home Depot, TriNet and Assembly Studios, the agency said. Decide DeKalb also launched two workforce development programs and established two tax allocation districts during his tenure on the board.

The new Arthur M. Blank Pediatric Hospital in Atlanta on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. The 19-story, 2 million-square-foot facility, expected to be one of the most advanced pediatric hospitals in the country, will open on Sept. 29, 2024. (Christina Matacotta for the AJC)
icon to expand image

Bolia’s resignation to take a consulting role for the county and its CEO, Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, was first reported by local news outlet Decaturish.

“Don’s ability to align policy with opportunity helped us generate real outcomes that directly and positively impact the business community and county residents,” said Dorian DeBarr, president of Decide DeKalb. “We’re grateful for his vision and service.”

In addition to Hanlon’s promotion to chair, attorney Glianny Fagundo was appointed to the board.

