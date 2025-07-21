A small DeKalb County agency that has substantial power to grant property tax breaks to developers and companies is undergoing a leadership change.

Don Bolia on Tuesday stepped down as chair of the Decide DeKalb Development Authority to avoid a conflict of interest as he takes a consulting role for the county, the agency said. He’s been on the board for a decade and served as chair for the past seven years.

His successor as chair is Ann Hanlon, executive director of the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts.

Bolia, a lobbyist and founder of Peachtree Government Relations, said he’s grateful to oversee Decide DeKalb during a period of growth and change for the county.