Why workers at this Cobb County Waffle House are the latest to go on strike

Demands still include better pay, increased security and end to mandatory meal deduction.
Waffle House employees and Union of Southern Service Workers organizers rally outside the Waffle House on Windy Hill Road in Marietta on Friday. The USSW, which represents low-wage workers in the service industry, has posted a petition with demands for Waffle House to raise employees’ base pay, end a mandatory deductions policy for worker meals and provide 24-hour security at restaurants. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Waffle House employees and Union of Southern Service Workers organizers rally outside the Waffle House on Windy Hill Road in Marietta on Friday. The USSW, which represents low-wage workers in the service industry, has posted a petition with demands for Waffle House to raise employees’ base pay, end a mandatory deductions policy for worker meals and provide 24-hour security at restaurants. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Workers at a Waffle House on Windy Hill Road in Marietta went on strike Friday morning to demand better working conditions.

Supported by about two-dozen demonstrators, several Waffle House employees showed up at their workplace at 10 a.m. to deliver their demands to management.

The demonstration, organized by the Union of Southern Service Workers, began with a rally in a nearby Target parking lot. The group marched a few hundred yards to the Waffle House at 2642 Windy Hill Road SE, where they chanted and delivered speeches for about 45 minutes.

Lakesha Buckley (center), an organizer with USSW, lead a rally outside the Waffle House at 2642 Windy Hill Road SE in Marietta to demand $25-an-hour wages and improved security. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

ExploreWaffle House employees push for improved labor conditions

The striking employees, some of whom are USSW members, are seeking increased security, pay raises and an end to Waffle House’s mandatory meal deduction policy.

Waffle House has seen several worker protests in recent years, with demonstrations in October 2023 and multiple union-coordinated rallies and strikes early last year.

Last June, Waffle House CEO Joe Rogers announced that base pay would rise to at least $5.25 an hour at all locations within two years. He added that menu prices would increase to pay for the changes.

Georgia is not a state that is receptive to unions, but in recent years there has been an uptick in organizing activity — particularly in retail, restaurant and services companies. Waffle House, Starbucks cafes and Amazon warehouses have been among the higher profile targets.

One of the striking employees, who identified herself only as Kat due to concerns about retaliation, shared more details about the company’s mandatory meal deduction. She said Waffle House takes a portion from each worker’s paycheck, about 30 cents an hour or a maximum of $3 per shift. That deduction is meant to pay for a discounted meal at Waffle House during each shift, but Kat said employees often don’t eat while they work, usually because they are too busy. The money is automatically deducted whether employees take the meal, she said, and the deduction comes after taxes.

Kat said the base pay for tipped workers at Waffle House typically starts at $3 an hour, a little above the state and federal tipped minimum wage of $2.13. That hourly pay rate relates directly to the striking workers’ second demand: Minimum hourly pay of $25.

Waffle House employee Mark Burgrom holds a strike notice letter before he delivers it to management. Burgrom works the third shift, which covers the late night and early morning. He said Waffle House policy changes in recent years have made it more difficult to make tips during those hours. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Another striking employee, 21-year-old Mark Burgrom, said he was surprised to learn the hourly pay rate for other Waffle House workers. He remembered thinking, “Wow, people are really trying to live off this little bit of money.”

Burgrom works the third shift, which covers the late night and early morning. He said Waffle House policy changes in recent years have made it more difficult to make tips during those hours. The Waffle House unit on Windy Hill Road closes its dining room from 11 p.m.-6 a.m., switching to takeout-only.

ExplorePhotographer captures Waffle House diners’ view of the world

Burgrom said the change has resulted in less opportunity to earn tips. There’s also a service fee added to all Waffle House takeout orders, which he said many customers assume is a tip. However, the fee is split equally between the company and the tipped employees, Burgrom said.

Katie Giede, a Waffle House employee, speaks during a rally in Marietta on Friday. Giede told the crowd that she was stalked by a customer. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The issue of safety was paramount to most of the striking workers. One employee, Katie Giede, said during her speech that she was stalked by a customer. The man began insisting that only she serve him and frequently made her uncomfortable with his comments, she said. According to Giede, she reported the issue to management but “nothing was ever done about it” until there was a more serious incident.

Giede said the situation intensified one morning when the customer tried to force her into his car.

“It took a month after that incident just to get him banned from that store,” she said.

Kat, who also works the third shift, said she’s had customers spit at her and throw food through the takeout window. She and other employees said there was a button installed in the building to automatically call the police, but that Cobb County police response times were often too slow to handle the quickly escalating situations workers sometimes face.

The striking employees, some of whom are USSW members, are seeking increased security, pay raises and an end to Waffle House’s mandatory meal deduction policy. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

“Cops don’t usually show up until the people have already left,” Kat said. “There’s nothing they can do because people are gone, and management, in my experience, has just laughed.”

ExploreA mini guide to Waffle House: Everything you need to know about the iconic Atlanta chain

Burgrom said the Waffle House on Windy Hill Road has security cameras installed, but he feels they are used to monitor employees more than protect them.

“They’re really just watching their workers,” he said.

Waffle House representatives have not responded to a request for comment. The Cobb County Police Department has not responded to a request for comment about emergency response times.

Henri Hollis is a reporter and restaurant critic for the Food & Dining team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer with a focus on food and restaurants, he joined the AJC full-time in January 2021, first covering breaking news. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

The Ansley Mall Starbucks as seen on June 22, 2022. The store is scheduled to close next month. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Brunswick's Colonel's Island terminal is the busiest port for autos and heavy equipment in the United States. (Courtesy of Georgia Ports Authority)

Credit: Courtesy of Georgia Ports Authority

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies. (Courtesy of Cox Communications)

Credit: special

