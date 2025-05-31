Sports

FIFA Club World Cup: June 16-July 5 - The first-ever 32-team FIFA Club World Cup will take place over 63 matches at 12 venues across the U.S., including at the home of Atlanta United, Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta will host six games: three initial matches, two in the Round of 16 and a quarterfinal. The three matchups for sure coming here are Chelsea FC v Los Angeles FC/Club América on June 16; Inter Miami CF v FC Porto on June 19; and Manchester City v Al Ain FC on June 22. The Round of 16 games will be on June 29 and July 1, followed by the quarterfinal July 5.

AJC Peachtree Road Race: July 4 - The world’s largest 10K is back for its 56th running. The 60,000-spot race draws runners from all over to the heart of Atlanta. While registration has already closed, cheering on this Atlanta tradition provides its own fun!

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

WWE Weekend Takeover: July 12-13 - WWE is bringing three events to State Farm Arena for a jam-packed weekend. Saturday afternoon will feature “The Great American Bash,” followed by “Saturday Night’s Main Event” that evening and the all-women “Evolution” on Sunday.

MLB All-Star Game: July 15 - Preceded by the events of All-Star Week, the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard will be played in Atlanta for the third time. Tune in at 8 p.m. to see the best of the National and American leagues in action at Truist Park.

Arts & Culture

Atlanta Fringe Festival: May 28-June 8 - The 13th annual Atlanta Fringe Festival will feature two weeks of more than 60 live performances from artists at venues across East Atlanta. Since 2012, the festival has curated an annual roster of live theater, dance, comedy, storytelling, puppetry and more from all over the Atlanta area and the world to create an “artist-first atmosphere of collaboration and joy.”

Virginia-Highland Summerfest: June 7-8 - This annual two-day arts festival kicks off summer with live music, food, art, a 5K and more to explore this Atlanta neighborhood. The festival will also be preceded by a kickoff party on the evening of June 6.

Explore Things to do in Atlanta this weekend

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival: June 14-15 - The 13th Annual Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival celebrating freedom, unity, and equality will offer two stages, live music, handmade merchandise, cuisine, cultural activities and - of course - a parade! The event at Piedmont Park is also one of the largest sustainable Juneteenth celebrations in the world, according to the event website.

Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

Stone Mountain’s Fantastic Fourth Celebration: July 1-7 - A metro-area classic for Independence Day, Stone Mountain’s annual celebration — which our readers have voted the “Best Place to See Fireworks in Atlanta” — is back for another year. Tickets are required for the celebration, which includes the Music Across America Light Show followed by a “patriotic fireworks finale” each night. While the show begins at 9:30 p.m. each night, entry is recommended by 5 p.m. because of limited space.

Atlanta Market ANDMORE: July 15-21 - While ANDMORE will offer a few markets throughout the summer and fall, the main event will come in mid-July. Atlanta Market at AmericasMart is open to members of the home furnishings, retail, interior design hospitality, gift and design trades or wholesale industries.

Cirque du Soleil: Aug. 7-10 - The high-flying, stunt-filled Cirque du Soleil will bring its show OVO to Gas South Arena this August. The 125-minute show — including a 25-minute intermission — tells the tales of a ladybug who “captures the heart of a quirky new insect in a vibrant neighborhood.” The show is open to all ages.

Piedmont Park Arts Festival: Aug. 16-17 - This annual festival was named a TOP 100 Arts Festival in the Nation by Sunshine Artist magazine. This weekend event emphasizes the visual arts and family fun. Offerings include artist demonstrations, live music, an Emerging Artists Pavilion, a children’s play area, plus festival foods and beverages with healthy alternatives, as well as up to 250 painters, photographers, sculptors, leather and metalwork, glass blowers, jewelers and crafters.

BronzeLens Film Festival: Aug. 20-24 - Back for its 16th year, the BronzeLens Film Festival focuses on curating “national and worldwide attention to Atlanta as a center for film and film production for people of color.” A chance to network and see films by people of color, the festival will wrap up with an awards ceremony.

Conferences and conventions

RenderATL: June 11-13 - During Atlanta Tech Week, this “carnival of innovation, code & culture” at AmericasMart will host more than 7,000 tech professionals. More than 80 workshops and speakers will focus on topics like AI, machine learning, design systems and more.

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

ATL Comic Convention: July 18-20 - ATLCC at the Georgia World Congress Center offers a range of programming, panels, cosplay, vendors, meetups and photo ops for fans to revel in. Celebrities from a range of popular movies, TV and more will be in attendance as featured guests.

Women Evolve 2025: July 31 - Aug. 2 - State Farm Arena will play host to Women Evolve Conference’s first-ever visit to Atlanta. Bring yourself and some friends to “the ultimate girls’ trip.” While the conference itself has already sold out, overflow is still available. The Girl Evolve Conference is also available for young women between 6th and 12th grade.

TechCon365: Aug. 11-15 - With two optional workshop days and three conference days at the Georgia World Congress Center, TechCon offers more than 130 sessions and 25 workshops presented by experts in Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Power Platform, Microsoft Teams, Viva, Azure, Copilot and AI.

Invest Fest: Aug. 22-24 - This comprehensive finance and business conference at the Georgia World Congress Center will focus on topics including government money and taxes, cryptocurrency, stocks, real estate, insurance and estate planning.

Dragon Con: Aug. 28 - Sept. 1 - Held each year in downtown Atlanta over Labor Day weekend, this multi-genre pop culture convention draws around 80,000 people annually. The weekend offers an array of things to do for anyone interested in science fiction & fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music and film.

Credit: Ben Hendren Credit: Ben Hendren

Concerts

Source: ACVB website, event listings