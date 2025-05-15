The channel leading into the Port of Brunswick — Georgia’s second largest port and one of the busiest in the country — is set to get a much-needed cleaning to make more room for the massive ships coming in and out.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ 2025 budget, released Thursday, sets aside $35.3 million to dredge sediment from the channel. The accumulating silt has made the channel shallower and narrower that it was designed to be, making it difficult for the largest ships to navigate.
Several members of Georgia’s congressional delegation worked to secure the funding, including Georgia Rep. Mike Collins, R-Monroe, who chairs the House Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee. Collins’ subcommittee has jurisdiction over the Corps and other federal agencies.
In a statement, Collins called the funding “a great step towards ensuring that Georgia’s economy can continue to grow with the market and supply our state and nation with critical goods.”
Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler, and Georgia’s Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock have also pushed for the Corps to move forward swiftly with the project. The Corps did not immediately respond to questions about the timeline for dredging to be completed.
Credit: Voyage Creative
Credit: Voyage Creative
Brunswick’s shipping channel stretches 15 miles from the port to the Atlantic Ocean and is supposed to measure 38 feet deep and 500 feet wide. But the river hasn’t met those specifications since 2010, three years after the Corps deepened the channel.
Almost 2 miles of the channel have narrowed to about 200 feet, while about 4 feet of silt and sediment have accumulated on the river bottom. Already, the tight quarters force the largest vessels to wait for high tide to access the port.
Last year, Brunswick supplanted Baltimore as the nation’s leading port for automobiles and other wheeled equipment, known in the industry as roll-on, roll-off — or RORO — cargo. But with companies building even bigger container ships, some fear Brunswick’s shrinking channel could put it at a disadvantage.
Jamie McCurry, chief administrative officer for the Georgia Ports Authority, praised Georgia’s delegation in Washington, along with Gov. Brian Kemp, for their work on the issue.
“This is a critical funding allocation that is needed immediately for the Port of Brunswick,” McCurry said in a statement.
Bruce Fendig, president of the Brunswick Bar Pilots Association, said it’s critical to get the channel back to its federally authorized dimensions to keep up with growth.
“These funds represent a lot of hard work for many advocates of the port, primarily our federal delegation, state government and especially Congressman Collins,” Fendig added.
Environmental groups focused on protecting Georgia’s coast have raised some concerns about the project.
On top of its bustling port, Brunswick has been a major chemical and industrial manufacturing hub for decades. But some factories that have called the city home have released toxic pollutants into the ever-shifting marshlands that surround Brunswick.
The city is home to four Superfund sites, a federal designation for contaminated properties requiring long-term cleanup and monitoring — more than any other city in the Peach State. A recent study found some Brunswick residents have been exposed to rare toxins tied to the polluted sites at levels that far outstrip the general population.
Representatives from the coastal conservation organization One Hundred Miles said any dredged material that will be used for other purposes should be tested for safety. They also said dredging must be done between Dec. 15 and March 31, to avoid disrupting the loggerhead turtles and other species that nest in the area.
“A healthy port benefits our economy, but any deepening must be done in a way that protects the health and safety of our wildlife and our people,” said Susan Inman, a coastal advocate with One Hundred Miles.
Staff writer Adam Van Brimmer contributed to this report.
About the Author
Keep Reading
More than $600M to overhaul a prison system in crisis. But it’s just the start
State budget includes money to fix state prison system suffering from violence, massive understaffing and security lapses.
Featured
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Kemp’s final flourish: Strategic vetoes, barbed warnings and a Trump pivot
The bills Gov. Kemp signed include an 'America First' license plate, expanding the General Assembly's investigative power and potentially allowing Trump to recoup legal fees
Where’s the mail? Postal Service’s Georgia facility dogged by problems
Georgia mail delivery is among the worst in the U.S. though it has improved from the tremendous dip following the 2024 opening of the regional processing center in Palmetto.
Predictions: Falcons return to win column, make playoffs with this schedule
Game-by-game predictions give Atlanta a winning season for 2025.