The channel leading into the Port of Brunswick — Georgia’s second largest port and one of the busiest in the country — is set to get a much-needed cleaning to make more room for the massive ships coming in and out.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ 2025 budget, released Thursday, sets aside $35.3 million to dredge sediment from the channel. The accumulating silt has made the channel shallower and narrower that it was designed to be, making it difficult for the largest ships to navigate.

Several members of Georgia’s congressional delegation worked to secure the funding, including Georgia Rep. Mike Collins, R-Monroe, who chairs the House Water Resources and Environment Subcommittee. Collins’ subcommittee has jurisdiction over the Corps and other federal agencies.

In a statement, Collins called the funding “a great step towards ensuring that Georgia’s economy can continue to grow with the market and supply our state and nation with critical goods.”

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler, and Georgia’s Democratic Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock have also pushed for the Corps to move forward swiftly with the project. The Corps did not immediately respond to questions about the timeline for dredging to be completed.