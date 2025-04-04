Veteran hip-hop producers Prince Paul and Ray Murray unite for 404 Day music event

His production work on Stetsasonic’s “Talkin’ All That Jazz” and De La Soul’s “Me, Myself and I” playfully sampled funk, jazz and psychedelic rock, and turned his bizarre melodies into timeless rap records.

Paul told UATL his vision as a producer was to experiment with sounds and give members of rap groups who rose to prominence during the “golden era” of hip-hop (considered the late 1980s through the ‘90s) their own identities.

“I knew the bands but I didn’t know anything about these rappers, and couldn’t tell who was on their records. But the guys in De La Soul were so funny, dynamic and had interesting personalities, and I wanted to create that experience for the listener,” Paul said.

4-IZE, born Tony Hayes III, expressed excitement for the showcase happening during his release party.

“I want to provide a place for the beatsmiths to be who they are and give them the facial exposure they don’t necessarily get, because they’re usually only listed in album credits,” he said. “I’m creating a stage where there are no boundaries for who can work with each other and a palette to appreciate more things,” he said.

He hopes the 404 Day release party also acts as a tribute to both music pioneers, adding that Paul and Murray’s contributions could even warrant the heralded producers taking over as headliners for the night.

“As much as I want to take all of the attention and focus, I want all eyes on Prince Paul and Ray (Murray). What they’ve contributed to my life is tremendous, and I want to see all of the hip-hop heads just come out, give everybody their flowers and really appreciate this night,” he said.

Paul, who made his first trips to Atlanta in the mid-1980s with Stetsasonic, plans to play some of his popular songs and a few rarities. He expressed deep respect for Murray, who helped produce major hit records for TLC, En Vogue, Ludacris and others. Murray also helped inspire OutKast to include skits on their albums.

“Ray is dope, and his catalog is insane. I’m just trying to keep everybody’s attention, but I’m figuring it out. I rarely play my own songs in my set, so I’m hoping I can keep up with him,” Paul said.

Murray said he’s a fan of 4-IZE’s clever and often-sarcastic lyricism. He also admitted to originally being intimidated by the invitation to share the stage with Paul, who he called one of his idols.

“I’m a fan of his unorthodox production style, because he’s never been stifled or locked into who he was. I might bring the drum machine, put some stuff together or just use the turntables to create a classic vibe. It’s bringing light to keeping creativity alive in hip-hop. It’s going to be fly,” Murray said.

9 p.m. Tonight. Aisle 5, 1123 Euclid Avenue, Atlanta, 30307. 404-549-2778. aisle5atl.com

