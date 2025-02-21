Where Can I Find It
Where can I find it: parchment paper, violin assessment, furniture reupholstery

By Sabine Morrow – For the AJC
48 minutes ago

Q: I use a pickup home composting service that regularly picks up food waste for recycling. To compost parchment paper, it must be BPI-certified. Can you help me find BPI-certified parchment paper? I do a lot of baking, and I hate to throw away paper. Thank you. — Barb Ribner, email

If You Care parchment baking paper is reusable and safe to use in the microwave or traditional oven up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit.

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

A: I found If You Care parchment baking paper at Sprouts Farmers Market, 1845 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta, 404-751-0605. A 70-foot roll costs $7.99. The paper is chlorine-free, certified compostable and sourced from FSC-certified forests. The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) is an international organization that promotes responsible management of the world’s forests.

Q: Our family has two violins that have been handed down for several generations, but no one seems to have any information as to their history or authentication. Can you recommend a reliable source that might assess these instruments? Thank you. — Linda Lynes, Hoschton

A: You can call Ronald Sachs Violins, 9700 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek, 470-545-0659, or send photos by emailing james@ronaldsachs.com. Another option is Johns Violin Company, 2001 Commerce Drive, Peachtree City, 770-703-4914. Owner Chris Johns is the former co-owner of Ronald Sachs Violins. You can email photos of your violin to chris@johnsviolin.com.

Q: I read your column in the AJC religiously! I have a love seat that I would like to get reupholstered. Can you recommend a company? — Dwight Sanford, Atlanta

A: Thank you for reading, Dwight. Call Restoration Hero, 1834 Murphy Ave., Atlanta, 404-884-4461. Owner LA Thym fell in love with woodworking while growing up in Miami. She later joined the Air Force, received an engineering degree and spent years in IT but never lost her passion for woodworking. Restoration Hero provides a wide range of services, from designing and building furniture to repairs and upholstery. Go to restorationheroatl.com to see examples of her work.

Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.

Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.

About the Author

Sabine Morrow
