Q: I am very arthritic, and stepping down from the kitchen to the garage floor is very difficult, although it’s only about a 7-inch drop. Right now, I have to grasp the door frame with both hands and dangle my somewhat functional right leg down to land my right foot on two stacked boards my husband placed for me. The boards are only wide enough for one foot, so I have to place my left foot in front of my right one on the board, which is frightening and dangerous with my elderly husband trying to spot me. I am at high risk of falling and taking my husband down with me. Consequently, I seldom leave the house. I need secure and permanent handrails installed on either side of the door going from the kitchen to the garage. I have called handymen and even fence companies, and nobody can do it. I don’t know what to do. — K.D., Lawrenceville
A: I explained your situation to Esther Clark, who works with her siblings at Clark Brothers Roofing and Construction, 1050 Fraser St., Roswell, 678-928-8302. Although the veteran-owned, family run company usually tackles larger jobs, Clark said they would gladly send someone to assess your needs, as they occasionally take on special small projects. Founded in 2018 by Micah Clark, the company offers residential and commercial services, including roof repair and replacement, installing windows, gutters, siding, and constructing screened-in porches and complete exterior renovations. For more information and project photos, go to clarkbrothersroofing.com.
Q: I’m looking for Abita root beer. I could buy it online, but I’d prefer to buy it in-store. Please help me locate Abita root beer in the Atlanta area. Thanks. — Marie Decuir Jackson, email
A: My Friend’s Bottle Shop, 275 Memorial Drive, Atlanta, 404-730-5569, stocks Abita in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles for $6.99 each. It’s also available at Buford Highway Farmers Market, 5600 Buford Highway, Doraville, 770-455-0770, on aisle 11A.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
Sabine Morrow is a freelance writer who has been digging up hard-to-find items and services for readers since 2001.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Courtesy Savi Provisions
Plan to put a gourmet grocer on Zoo Atlanta parking deck fizzles
After months of moving at a sloth’s pace, plans to build a gourmet grocery store atop a city-owned parking deck near Zoo Atlanta have stopped.
NFA Burger opens in Alpharetta next week and more from metro Atlanta’s dining scene
Georgia's oldest restaurant goes up for sale, Shake Shack and Potbelly both announce local investments, another brewery shuts down and more from Atlanta's restaurant scene.
Georgia-Pacific set to close Early County plant, eliminate 535 jobs
Most positions a a Georgia-Pacific plant in Cedar Springs will be eliminated by Aug. 1
Featured
Credit: special
Cox Communications and Charter to combine in major cable deal
Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies.
Family: Georgia woman kept on life support to comply with abortion law
The 30-year-old nurse was declared brain-dead by physicians three months ago, mother told an Atlanta television station.
Construction starts on planetarium-sized sports and entertainment venue downtown
Cosm, an immersive venue that is slated to be the anchor of Centennial Yards, will potentially be ready by the World Cup.