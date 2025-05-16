Q: I am very arthritic, and stepping down from the kitchen to the garage floor is very difficult, although it’s only about a 7-inch drop. Right now, I have to grasp the door frame with both hands and dangle my somewhat functional right leg down to land my right foot on two stacked boards my husband placed for me. The boards are only wide enough for one foot, so I have to place my left foot in front of my right one on the board, which is frightening and dangerous with my elderly husband trying to spot me. I am at high risk of falling and taking my husband down with me. Consequently, I seldom leave the house. I need secure and permanent handrails installed on either side of the door going from the kitchen to the garage. I have called handymen and even fence companies, and nobody can do it. I don’t know what to do. — K.D., Lawrenceville

A: I explained your situation to Esther Clark, who works with her siblings at Clark Brothers Roofing and Construction, 1050 Fraser St., Roswell, 678-928-8302. Although the veteran-owned, family run company usually tackles larger jobs, Clark said they would gladly send someone to assess your needs, as they occasionally take on special small projects. Founded in 2018 by Micah Clark, the company offers residential and commercial services, including roof repair and replacement, installing windows, gutters, siding, and constructing screened-in porches and complete exterior renovations. For more information and project photos, go to clarkbrothersroofing.com.

Q: I’m looking for Abita root beer. I could buy it online, but I’d prefer to buy it in-store. Please help me locate Abita root beer in the Atlanta area. Thanks. — Marie Decuir Jackson, email