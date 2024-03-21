Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? Spring festivals are getting underway, including the annual Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival, with an artists market, live music and more. In addition, the Atlanta Home Show offers advice and inspiration for your spring projects.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

Atlanta Science Festival’s Exploration Expo

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Free. Piedmont Park, near the intersection of 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive, Atlanta. 770-322-4992.

Take part in Atlanta’s biggest interactive science event, with 100 hands-on interactive science booths that let you control a prosthetic hand with your mind, dig for bones, touch a human brain and more.

Atlanta Fair

5-11 p.m. Friday, March 22, and 1-11 p.m. Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24, plus additional dates. Admission costs $3-$10, single ride tickets $1.25 (rides require two to four tickets each, per person), book of 25 tickets $25 and unlimited ride armband $35. Across from Georgia State Stadium, 688 Central Ave. SW, Atlanta. 772-266-9885.

Enjoy thrilling rides as well as tamer ones for kids, carnival games, fair food and more at the Atlanta Fair.

Garden Party

5-9 p.m. Saturday, March 23. $65 nonmembers, $60 members. Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-876-5859.

Celebrate spring with music from the Swingin’ Medallions and Unified Sound, French-themed food, wine and craft cocktails for purchase, and more, all against the beautiful backdrop of the Atlanta Botanical Garden.

Cobb

Atlanta Home Show

Friday, March 22, through Sunday, March 24. Admission per day: Adults $9 through March 21, $11 March 22-24. Free for ages 65 and up and kids 12 and under. Parking $10 per day. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 1-800-395-1350.

Get home improvement ideas, project inspiration and expert advice from exhibits, seminars and vendors at the Atlanta Home Show.

Georgia Food and Wine Festival

Friday, March 22, through Sunday, March 24. Tickets $85 Friday, $99 and $165 VIP Lounge at Savor on Saturday, and $25 Family Day and $139 Oyster Roast VIP Lounge on Sunday. Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta. 770-423-1330.

Savor the flavors with culinary superstars, beverage experts, farmers, artisans, live music and more.

Easter After Dark

6-9 p.m. Saturday, March 23. $10 per person with registration required. Village Green Park, 1250 Powder Springs St. SE, Smyrna. 770-434-6600.

Bring the family to an Easter egg hunt for all ages — even adults. Eggs will glow in the dark, and vendors will sell sweets and treats. An Easter movie will be shown at 6:30 p.m.

DeKalb

Spring Fling

9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Church Street Greenspace, 4316 Church St., Tucker. 470-481-0205.

Gather for a day of activities, baseball, crafts, food, a visit from the Easter Bunny and more.

Callanwolde Spring Concert Series: Alanna Royale

7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, March 22. $30-$480. Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. 404-872-5338.

Experience an evening of live music from Alanna Royale in the Callanwolde Amphitheater. She’s known for being funny and outspoken, as well as for her classically minded R&B sound.

Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, March 23, and Sunday, March 24. Free. Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven. 404-637-0500.

Head to Brookhaven’s Blackburn Park on Saturday and Sunday for live music, Pet World, artists market and Kidz Zone, plus a Saturday-only classic car show.

North Fulton

Easter Bunny Hop

4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22. Free. Creekside Park (behind City Hall), 11360 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek. 678-512-3200.

Bring the family to walk around the Bunny Trail and gather sweets and treats (tattoos/stickers) after taking a photo with Mr. and Mrs. Bunny.

Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation Chili Cook-Off

11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. March 23. $10-$20. Fire Station 81, 2970 Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 470-396-3173.

Join Alpharetta public safety personnel for a chili cook-off and sample chili, explore public safety vehicles, play cornhole games, listen to live music and watch Tina Cannon, Netflix’s “BBQ Showdown” winner, in a live chili demo.

Shamrockin’ for a Cure

6:30-11 p.m. Saturday, March 23. $115. Union Hill Park, 1590 Little Pine Trail, Alpharetta. 404-325-6973.

Party with a purpose and sample dishes from more than 25 restaurants, enjoy a top shelf open bar, dance to live music by pop artist Justin Borgan, and place bids at an auction to help raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Gwinnett

‘Peter Pan’

7 p.m. Friday, March 22; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 23; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24. $22.50 and up. Lawrenceville Arts Center, 125 N. Clayton St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

Fly into Neverland with Peter Pan, Captain Hook, and Wendy and her brothers in this Southern Ballet Theatre show.

Toylanta

6-10:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, March 23, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, March 24. One-day general admission $20 on Saturday and $15 on Sunday for ages 13 and up, $5 for kids ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under. Three-day admission pass $60, which includes vendor preview Friday, early 9 a.m. entry on Saturday and Sunday, and entry into all special events. Hilton Atlanta Northeast, 5993 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners. 770-447-4747.

Shop for new and vintage toys, participate in a toy swap, enter contests and more.

Resale Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, March 22. Free admission, $25 residents, $45 nonresidents. OneStop Norcross parking lot, 5030 Georgia Belle Court, Norcross. 678-225-5400.

Do some cleaning and sell some of your unwanted belongings or buy some new-to-you items from sellers.