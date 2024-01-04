8 a.m. check-in, 9 a.m. race. Saturday, Jan. 6. $32.50-$37.50. The Monroe, 306 Colonial Homes Dr. NW, Atlanta.

It may be cold, but you can warm up in the Freakin’ Freezin’ 5K as you make a loop around The Monroe, get on the Beltline, loop the Bobby Jones Golf Course and then finish back at The Monroe.

Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow Party

12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7. $32 and up. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Dr., Atlanta. 404-878-3000.

See your favorite Hot Wheels monster trucks come to life in the dark with a laser light show, theatrical effects, dance parties and Hot Wheels toy giveaways.

Alex Edelman “Just for Us”

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5 and Saturday, Jan. 6 and 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7. $35 and up. Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4600.

This singular theatrical experience relates relevant and hilarious stories from standup comic Alex Edelman, who covertly attended a meeting of white nationalists after having anti-Semitic rhetoric aimed at him online.

Cobb

Georgia Bridal Show

Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7. $10 online, $15 at the door, free for kids age 5 and younger. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. 1-833-WED-SHOW.

Start planning your dream wedding at this one-stop-shopping event that brings together all the wedding professionals you’ll need.

Shahram Shabpareh

8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6. $55 and up, plus fees. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852l.

Listen to music from Shahram Shabpareh, an Iranian-born singer and pop/rock performer, as he brings his farewell tour to Cobb County.

Sunday Lecture: What’s With Atlanta?

3 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7. Smyrna Public Library meeting room, 100 Village Green Circle SE, Smyrna. 770-431-2860.

Join Atlanta author and travel writer Paige Watts to uncover Atlanta’s quirks, history and charm. Light refreshments will be served, and you can also test your Atlanta trivia knowledge and play ATL bingo.

DeKalb

Southern Fried Bake-Off

7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6. $10 suggested donation. Core Dance, 133 Sycamore St., Decatur. 404-212-0815.

Watch brand new plays created by playwrights, actors and crews in 24 hours and based on a Bake-Off theme and a list of “ingredients.”

Volunteer Stewardship Day

1 p.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6. Free. Davidson-Arabia Mountain Nature Center, 37837 Klondike Road, Stonecrest. 404-998-8384.

Improve the health and beauty of Arabia Mountain by joining others to remove invasive plants and chance and help with other activities. Tools are provided, but bring your own gloves and water.

First Free Saturday and Book Signing

1 p.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6. Free. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Dr., Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Bring the family for a fun family program, including a guided walk along the river’s edge, that celebrates the role of rivers and streams in our ecosystem. After the program, local author Sally Sierer Bethea will discuss her book “Keeping the Chattahoochee,” sign books and answer questions.

North Fulton

Bladesmithing 101 Workshop

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 7. $195. Art Center West, 1355 Woodstock Road, Roswell. 770-641-3990.

Learn how to forge, grind and harden a steel blade, then refine it and finish with a two-part wooden handle. No experience is required for this two-day workshop.

Sip n Stretch Yoga

10 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 6. $15. The Stout Brothers - Roswell, 1186 Canton St., Roswell. 678-694-8793.

Take an hour-long instructional yoga class and reward yourself with a free pour of beer or wine from one of The Stout Brothers’ 48 taps. Bring your own mat, water bottle, towel and blocks.

The Life and Music of Sonny Rollins

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7. $46. The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 855-583-5838.

Join Justin Varnes and his Jazz Legacy Project as they guide you through the life and musical impact of legendary saxophonist Sonny Rollins. The program is like a combination of a concert and jazz history class.

Gwinnett

Snellville Farmers’ Market

9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 6. City Hall parking lot, 2342 Oak Road, Snellville. 770-715-0729.

Shop for locally grown produce, meats, eggs, honey, baked goods and more.

First Friday Concert Series

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5. Free with required RSVP. Cultural Arts & Community Center, 10 College St. NW, Norcross. 770-448-2122.

Dance the night away with music from 7 Sharp 9, a dynamic band that plays multiple music genres. Feel free to bring your own food and beverages or get a to-go dinner from a local restaurant. The concert is also a collection point for the CAN-Do Food Drive, so consider bringing a single-serve individually packaged food item to donate.

Family Day - Paint a Penguin

noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6. $30 per person. Painting with a Twist, 178 Crogan St. Suite 230, Lawrenceville. 678-226-4970.

Enjoy some family bonding time as you paint a cutesy, rosy-cheeked penguin together.