Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25. Marathon sold out. Marathon relay $240 through Feb. 22, $270 through Feb. 24 and at expo. $120 half marathon through Feb. 22, $135 through Feb. 24 and at expo/onsite. 5K $45 through Feb. 23 and $50 at expo/onsite. Home Depot Backyard, 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta. 404-231-9064.

Although the full marathon is sold out, you can still register to run or walk in the marathon relay, half marathon or 5K that take you through some of Atlanta’s most scenic areas.

BAM! A Celebration of Black Artists in Music

7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23. General public $35. SCAD cardholders, students, seniors and military $20. 1470 Spring St. NW, Atlanta.

Celebrate Black History Month with a Savannah College of Art and Design concert experience that spotlights the rich traditions and innovations of African American music.

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival

2-6 p.m. general admission. Saturday, Feb. 24. $45. Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta.

Enjoy beer and bourbon tastings and barbecue selections, including pulled pork, ribs, brisket and all the fixin’s, attend seminars, play games, shop and listen to live rock and blues music.

Cobb

Mozart & Brahms

8-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. $16.10-$46.10. Dr. Bobbie Bailey & Family Performance Center, 488 Prillaman Way, Kennesaw. 770-615-2908.

Enjoy an evening of music that includes Mozart’s Concerto for Clarinet and Brahms’ second symphony as performed by soloists and the Georgia Symphony Orchestra.

Special Olympics Polar Plunge

9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. Acworth Beach at Cauble Park, 4425 Beach St., Acworth.

Collect money to support Special Olympics Georgia athletes and then take the plunge. Prizes will be awarded in several categories, including best costume and highest individual and team fundraisers.

Diamonds are Forever Black History Month Gala

6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. $30-$55. Life University Socrates Cafe, 1269 Barclay Circle, Marietta.

Come together for music, dance and other performances in this fundraiser for the Life University Chapter of the Student American Black Chiropractic Association.

DeKalb

Ninth annual Love Run

8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. $38.10. The Square, 1 Courthouse Square, Decatur.

Join DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston and run to raise awareness of teen dating violence. All proceeds will benefit the Women’s Center to End Domestic Violence.

Tucker Restaurant Week

Continuing Friday, Feb. 23-Sunday, Feb. 25, at participating Tucker restaurants.

Visit your favorite Tucker restaurants or try out some new ones for special prices and/or newly created menu items for Restaurant Week.

Seed and Scion Exchange

2-4 p.m. Feb. 25. Legacy Park dairy barn, 500 S. Columbia Drive, Decatur. 404-370-1920.

Get ready for spring by exchanging seeds, chatting with other seed savers, learning unique propagation and sowing methods, finding out how to make a seed bomb and more. You’ll go home with 10 seed packets of your choice, as well as plant material from the event’s education session.

North Fulton

Alpharetta Soul Train

6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. Free. Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St., Alpharetta. 678-297-6135.

Celebrate Black History Month at a soul train experience with ‘70s and ‘80s music, plus a special tribute to Don Cornelius. Soul Train attire is welcomed.

Safety Third Improv Night

8-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23. $13.05. Area 51 Aurora Cineplex, 5100 Commerce Parkway, Roswell. 770-518-0977.

Get ready for a night of laughter at the Safety Third Improv Night. The show is for guests 18 and older.

Girls on Fire

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23. Adults $25, seniors 60 and older $20, students $12. Alpharetta Methodist Church, 69 N. Main St., Alpharetta. 770-475-5576.

Listen to music composed by women, including Amy Beach’s Gaelic Symphony and Florence Price’s violin concerto.

Gwinnett

‘A Wrinkle in Time’

7 p.m. Friday, Feb 23, and 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. $10-$60.

The Eagle Theatre, 5029 W. Broad St. NE, Sugar Hill. 678-765-2244.

Watch the classic “A Wrinkle in Time” performed by On the Stage Children’s Theatre.

Jurassic World Live Tour

7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25. $20 and up. Parking $10. Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. Office: 770-813-7500, tickets: 470-639-8243.

Watch a live action show that brings Jurassic World to life. Come an hour early to get upclose with the dinosaurs and vehicles (included in the price of your ticket.)

1800′s Thing-a-Ma-Jigs

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. Free. Freeman’s Mill Park outdoor program area, 1401 Alcovy Road, Lawrenceville. 770-904-3500.

Join historical interpreters to explore how rural Georgia households used common tools and household items of the past. This interactive experience includes a grits-grinding demonstration, guided tours of the mill and a small activity for kids.