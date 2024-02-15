8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17. $45. Pemberton Place Greenspace, 126 Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-588-4000.

Run in this qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, and your registration fee will cover one night of shelter and services for someone who is homeless.

Twilight Trek

6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16. $27 per person, $22 per member, kids 3 and under free. Parking $3-$12. Advance registration required. Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-9453.

Learn what the animals do at night when you explore the zoo after hours using night-vision scopes, Forward Looking InfraRed and other technology.

Fruit Tree Sale

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17. Food Well Alliance, 970 Jefferson St. NW, Atlanta. 404-419-1740.

Shop for fruit trees, attend free educational workshops about their maintenance and enjoy a variety of free fruit-inspired drinks and snacks. Experts will be on hand to help you select the right fruit tree for your situation.

Cobb

Movies at The Strand: ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’

11:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16. $15 admission, $7 prop bags. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Wear a costume if you’d like or buy a prop bag to play along and watch the cult favorite movie “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Arrive 30 minutes early if you’d like to hear a live preshow on the Mighty Allen Theatre organ.

Black Creatives Market

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17. Threadmill Complex, 5000 Austell Powder Springs Road, Austell. 770-944-4300.

Shop for art, clothing and more, eat delicious foods, listen to author readings and see performances at the Black Creatives Market.

Your Health Comes First Health Fair

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17. Free. Christian Village, 4665 Macland Road, Powder Springs.

Come to the health fair for free health checks and learn tips for healthy cooking and eating, get information on exercise and more. More than 25 health professional vendors will be onsite to educate and answer your questions, and a free salad bar will be available.

DeKalb

Sweetheart Valentine’s Dance

3-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. $30 for the first parent/child, $10 for each additional child. Lynwood Park Community Center, 3360 Osborne Road, Brookhaven.

Bring the kids to enjoy music, dancing, pictures to take home and dinner.

Love Songs Through the Decades

7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, and Saturday, Feb. 17, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. $15-$28. Stage Door Theatre, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-396-1726.

Listen to singer and actress Hannah Craton perform a new set list of love ballads and romantic hits from the 1930s to today.

‘NCI-SVU-Brookhaven’

7:30-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, and Saturday, Feb. 17, plus additional dates. $75 plus tax and gratuity. Petite Violette, 2948 Clairmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-634-6268.

Watch a unique, hilarious murder mystery with actors and audience participation, paired with a four-course dinner of fine French food and a glass of wine.

North Fulton

Georgia Arbor Day Celebration

10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 17. Free with registration. Bulloch Hall, 180 Bulloch Ave., Roswell. 770-641-3742.

Take a tour of the Bulloch Hall property, learn about its amazing array of historical native trees, and take home a free redbud sapling.

Valentine’s Luxury Bridal Expo

Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17. Free with RSVP. Phase Events, 12150 Morris Road #7, Alpharetta. 678-926-8368.

Meet with all the wedding vendors you’ll need for your special day and enjoy complimentary swag bags, food, champagne, musical performances and more.

Paint Like Bob Ross

10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17. $70. Hammond Park Activity Building, 6005 Glenridge Drive, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600.

Create a Bob Ross landscape — including “happy trees” — in just one session.

Gwinnett

Suwanee Half Marathon, 10K and Old Town 5K

7:30 a.m. half marathon, 7:45 5K and 8 a.m. 10K, Sunday, Feb. 18. $75 half marathon, $50 10K and $40 5K. Races start in front of City Hall, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. 770-377-7763.

Run in your choice of distances to benefit the Suwanee Public Arts program.

A Taste of Black Gwinnett

6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16. Free admission. Each food/drink vendor will have samples that are $1, $3, $6, $9 and/or $12. Norcross Cultural Arts and Community Center, 10 College St., Norcross. 404-590-4716.

Taste African, African American, Caribbean and Latin dishes, play games, listen to music and more.

‘Carmen’

7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17. $18-$48. Lawrenceville Arts Center, 147 E. Crogan St., Lawrenceville. 678-226-6222.

Watch the Gwinnett Ballet Theatre’s production of “Carmen,” a story of passionate and tumultuous emotions.