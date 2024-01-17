Stone Mountain Park plans Lunar New Year celebrations

The Year of the Dragon is almost here, and Stone Mountain Park is planning to celebrate in style.
The Lunar New Year arrives Saturday, Feb. 10, with the first seven days of the 16-day event considered a public holiday in many parts of the world.
Stone Mountain Park will hold celebrations each of the last three weekends in February to pay tribute “to the culture and New Year traditions of Korean, Chinese, Vietnamese, and other countries that follow the lunar calendar.”
Festivities will include live entertainment, cultural craft activities, a lighted parade, and new drone and light show.
In addition to the dragon and lion dance teams, dancers in colorful traditional garments will lead a parade with new lighted floats and lanterns each night.
Want to learn calligraphy? Certified instructors with the Chinese Cultural School of Atlanta will be on hand to teach calligraphy, yo-yo making, knot tying and more.
If all these activities make you hungry, look for the food trucks, which will be selling bubble tea, egg rolls, spring rolls, pho, Korean barbecue, noodle bowls and other Asian-inspired dishes.
Tickets for the festival, including select Stone Mountain attractions, cost $19.99 and can be purchased online.
