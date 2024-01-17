Stone Mountain Park plans Lunar New Year celebrations

The Year of the Dragon is almost here, and Stone Mountain Park is planning to celebrate in style.

The Lunar New Year arrives Saturday, Feb. 10, with the first seven days of the 16-day event considered a public holiday in many parts of the world.

Stone Mountain Park will hold celebrations each of the last three weekends in February to pay tribute “to the culture and New Year traditions of Korean, Chinese, Vietnamese, and other countries that follow the lunar calendar.”