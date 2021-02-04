Polar Bear Plunge: 16 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Free Sundays. 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7. Free. Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta St. SE, Marietta. 770-528-1444. mariettacobbartmuseum.

Bring the family and tour exhibits at the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art for free this Sunday. Masks and social distancing are required.

Aviation History & Technology Center. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5 and Saturday, Feb. 6., noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7. $5 adults; $3 students, seniors and military veterans with proper ID; children under 5 and active military, reservists and National Guard members and their families free with proper ID. 555 Perrin Road, Marietta. 770-919-5700. ahtc360.org.

Explore 13 military and civilian aircraft and ask questions of the knowledgeable staff. Guided tours are available at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sundays.

African Moonlight Game. 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5. virtual game presented by Cobb County Library. 770-528-2320. cobbcounty.org.

Celebrate Black History Month by playing a game that lets you take a virtual wagon ride to Africa. Watch the game, which demonstrates coordination and teamwork, and then play along with others.

DeKalb

Caffeine and Octane. 7 a.m.-11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 7. Free. Perimeter Mall, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody NE, Dunwoody. facebook.com.

Check out cool cars in all makes and models, including Corvettes, which are highlighted this month.

Excellent Experiments: Elemental Extravaganza. 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7. Included with general admission of $18-$20, members and kids under three free. Fernbank, Great Hall, lower level, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300. fernbankmuseum.org.

Celebrate the anniversary of the Periodic Table with experiments and demonstrations that show the power of the elements. Masks are required, and social distancing will be observed.

First Free Saturday: Scales and Tails. 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Free. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322. dunwoodynature.org.

Meet the Nature Center’s reptiles and turtle and learn about them, take a short hike and participate in games and activities. The event will be held on the screened porch area and registration is required. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Outdoor Tai Chi. 9 a.m.-10:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. $15. near Body & Brain Yoga Tai Chi Decatur, 308 W. Ponce de Leon Ave. F2, Decatur. eventbrite.com.

Layer up and practice tai chi to positively affect your mind and body.

North Fulton

Polar Bear Plunge. 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 6. $25. Wills Park Pool, 1815 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. classy.org.

Join the Alpharetta Rotary Club to take a cold plunge into the pool while raising money for local non-profits, school clubs and churches.

Gardening Lecture. 2 p.m. Sunday. Free. virtual class presented by North Fulton Master Gardeners and UGA Extension Fulton County. 770-630-8703. facebook.com.

Learn how to grow lavender in Georgia as you join a North Fulton Master Gardener via Zoom. Advance registration is requested.

Pontoon Brewing’s 3rd Anniversary. noon-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Free admission. Pontoon Brewing, 8601 Dunwoody Place, Building 500, Suite 500, Sandy Springs. facebook.com.

Celebrate Pontoon Brewing’s third anniversary with new beer releases, food vendors and over 30 beers on tap.

The Bill Hart Band. 8 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5. $34. The Velvet Note, 4075 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta. 855-583-5838. thevelvetnote.com.

Listen to Canadian guitarist Bill Hart’s new variety show with his take on world music and genre-bending selections.

Gwinnett

Handprint Tree. noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7. $28 per person. Painting with a Twist, 178 Crogan St., Suite 230, Lawrenceville. 678-226-4970. paintingwithatwist.com.

Gather the family to paint a handprint tree together on a 16x20″ canvas.

Kidsignments. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, continuing through Saturday, Feb. 13. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. kidsignments.com.

Buy pre-owned baby gear, kids’ clothing and toys and much more at big discounts. Due to COVID-19, no children, infants or carriers will be admitted until after 2 p.m. or until there’s no wait to enter the event – whichever is later.

Russell Peters. 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5. and Saturday, Feb. 6. $40-$50. Atlanta Comedy Theater, 4650 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross. 770-724-6400. atlcomedytheater.com.

Laugh along with Russell Peters, who was recently named as one of the best 50 comics of all time by “Rolling Stone.” Temperature checks will be taken at the door, masks are mandatory, and social distancing will be observed.

A.T.L.: Atlanta Tours by Librarians. 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5. Virtual program presented by Gwinnett County Public Library. 770-978-5154. gwinnettpl.libnet.info/event/4756110.

Take a tour of and learn about Constitution Lake Park, which is off the beaten path.