Let your geek flag fly at Marietta the Gathering festival

Tournament Alley — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. along East Park Square. Bring your friends or connect with new ones to play card, tabletop and video games. Gaming vendors will also be on-site.

Game Tavern — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Visit Boxwood Social Hall, 18 Whitlock Ave. NW, to sit inside at one of 12 tables and choose from a large selection of games to play. The bar will be open and alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks as well as snacks will be served.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Marietta the Gathering Credit: Photo courtesy of Marietta the Gathering

Cosplay contest — 1 p.m. with prejudging at the Glover Park Gazebo and continuing on the main stage.

Comedy show — 5 p.m. South Park Square Stage. Daemin Lee hosts a lineup of four comedians.

Hyperspace performance — 5 p.m. on the main stage. Enjoy nerdy pop punk songs with titles like “Chewbacca” and “Goonies.”

Raspberry Pie performance — 7 p.m. on the main stage. You might recognize this band from Atlanta’s Dragon Con as well as other fun conventions. It mixes pop, funk and disco to create songs with unique themes (such as buying a $50 couch on Craigslist) that will make you want to get up and dance.

Marietta the Gathering will be held from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, March 1 at Glover Park at Historic Marietta Square, 50 N. Park Square. More information: 770-794-5606, mariettaga.gov/1480/Marietta-the-Gathering