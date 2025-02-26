Things to Do
Things to Do

Let your geek flag fly at Marietta the Gathering festival

Raspberry Pie will perform its funky, tongue-in-cheek songs on the main stage at Marietta the Gathering on Saturday, March 1.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Raspberry Pie

Credit: Photo courtesy of Raspberry Pie

Raspberry Pie will perform its funky, tongue-in-cheek songs on the main stage at Marietta the Gathering on Saturday, March 1.
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Marietta the Gathering celebrates its third year of embracing everything gloriously geeky on Saturday, March 1 at Glover Park with a free festival for all ages. It features pop culture and the arts as well as panels, performances, contests, ax throwing, food vendors and more.

Highlights include:

The Guild Show — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Browse and buy wares from artists, makers and merchandisers.

Tournament Alley — 10 a.m.-7 p.m. along East Park Square. Bring your friends or connect with new ones to play card, tabletop and video games. Gaming vendors will also be on-site.

Game Tavern — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Visit Boxwood Social Hall, 18 Whitlock Ave. NW, to sit inside at one of 12 tables and choose from a large selection of games to play. The bar will be open and alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks as well as snacks will be served.

Compete for awards by donning your best cosplay costume at Marietta the Gathering.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Marietta the Gathering

icon to expand image

Credit: Photo courtesy of Marietta the Gathering

Cosplay contest — 1 p.m. with prejudging at the Glover Park Gazebo and continuing on the main stage.

Comedy show — 5 p.m. South Park Square Stage. Daemin Lee hosts a lineup of four comedians.

Hyperspace performance — 5 p.m. on the main stage. Enjoy nerdy pop punk songs with titles like “Chewbacca” and “Goonies.”

Raspberry Pie performance — 7 p.m. on the main stage. You might recognize this band from Atlanta’s Dragon Con as well as other fun conventions. It mixes pop, funk and disco to create songs with unique themes (such as buying a $50 couch on Craigslist) that will make you want to get up and dance.

Marietta the Gathering will be held from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, March 1 at Glover Park at Historic Marietta Square, 50 N. Park Square. More information: 770-794-5606, mariettaga.gov/1480/Marietta-the-Gathering

About the Author

Mary Caldwell
More Stories

Keep Reading

Saint Lucia jazz fans embrace the sounds of the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival's Ultimate celebration at Pigeon Island last year. Courtesy of Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

Credit: Andrea De Silva

Spring Travel: Food and music festivals are a reason to celebrate the season

From Coachella to Savannah Music Festival to FoodieLand: Las Vegas, here are some big and off-the-beaten-path fests to travel to this spring.

Braves announce new food hall at Truist Park in 2025

The market will be on the right-field concourse and features a dining area, team store, grab-n-go concession options and a 470-square-foot LED board.

Blink-182, My Chemical Romance to headline Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival

My Chemical Romance, Blink-182 and Deftones will headline the 12th Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.

The Latest

Jim Farmer (right), director of the Out on Film Festival in Atlanta, and his husband Craig Hardesty (left), board chair, address the audience at the Landmark Midtown Art Cinema before a preview of two episodes of "A League of Their Own," a streaming remake of the Penny Marshall movie on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Spring film festival brings movies with ‘Euphoria,’ ‘SNL’ stars to Atlanta

Blink-182, My Chemical Romance to headline Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival

Get St. Patrick’s Day spirit early with beer run at Suwanee’s Beer Chaser 5K

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., has asked the Trump administration to reinstate funding for a program that benefited agricultural students at historically Black universities like Fort Valley State.

Credit: Screenshot

White House restores HBCU scholarships after pressure from Ossoff, lawmakers

The 1890 Scholars Program, which has been suspended, was designed to increase the number of students from rural and underserved communities.

New Hartsfield-Jackson GM selected after nearly eight-month search

Maryland Aviation Administration executive director Ricky Smith has been named the next general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Blink-182, My Chemical Romance to headline Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival

My Chemical Romance, Blink-182 and Deftones will headline the 12th Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.