Get St. Patrick’s Day spirit early with beer run at Suwanee’s Beer Chaser 5K

The Beer Chaser 5K gets underway in Suwanee on Saturday, and whether you’re a serious runner or just want to have some fun, the race has you covered.
If you’re a competitive runner, strive for a personal-best time and enjoy a full beer at the end of the race, which is a timed qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Peachtree Road Race. Or if you’d rather get together with a group of friends and focus more on fun than results, you can run, jog or walk and score five 3-ounce beer samples from different Georgia breweries at refueling stops along the way.
To imbibe, you’ll need to be 21 or older on the day of the race and bring your ID with you to be checked.
To add to the fun, you’re encouraged to dress in your best, most festive St. Patrick’s Day costume. The best individual and group costumes will earn prizes.
After the race, stay for vendors and food, and keep the fun going across the street at StillFire Brewing’s after-party with live music, a beer truck and 25 beers on tap. And you’ll go home with a race T-shirt, medal and a pilsner glass.
The Beer Chaser 5K starts at 11 a.m. at Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., before heading down the Suwanee Creek Greenway and finishing back at the park.
Registration that includes a full beer at the end of the race costs $60, or you can pay $70 to get the five 3-ounce beers during the race and a full pour at the finish. Prices will increase after Friday.
The Beer Chaser 5K benefits Suwanee Kiwanis. For more information: 678-482-2270, suwaneebeerfest.com/beer-chaser-5k.
