Get St. Patrick’s Day spirit early with beer run at Suwanee’s Beer Chaser 5K

The Beer Chaser 5K gets underway in Suwanee on Saturday, and whether you’re a serious runner or just want to have some fun, the race has you covered.

If you’re a competitive runner, strive for a personal-best time and enjoy a full beer at the end of the race, which is a timed qualifier for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Peachtree Road Race. Or if you’d rather get together with a group of friends and focus more on fun than results, you can run, jog or walk and score five 3-ounce beer samples from different Georgia breweries at refueling stops along the way.

To imbibe, you’ll need to be 21 or older on the day of the race and bring your ID with you to be checked.