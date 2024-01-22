Georgia Entertainment Scene

Doobie Brothers come back on tour in 2024 featuring Michael McDonald

The rock band come to Ameris July 13
From left, Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, John McFee and Pat Simmons of the Doobie Brothers pose for a portrait at Show Biz Studios on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

1 hour ago

The Doobie Brothers, who recently held a 50th anniversary tour, are back for more dates this year including a stop at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre July 23 in Alpharetta.

Blues legend Robert Cray will open in Atlanta and the front half of the tour. Steve Winwood will open the second half of the tour.

Michael McDonald returned to join the band for the 2021-22 tour after a quarter-century break. Four members from the band’s “What a Fool Believes”-era are now touring. Besides McDonald, there are two founding members Patrick Simmons and Tom Johnston as well as John McFee, who joined the band in 1979.

“We’ll be playing all the iconic songs that we know you want to hear, as well a few new tunes, and deep cuts that will make this a show to remember,” Simmons told former Atlanta Journal-Constitution music reporter Melissa Ruggieri, who now is music writer for USA Today.

Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. EST via livenation.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The tour starts in Seattle June 15 and ends in Salt Lake City at Aug. 30.

During its 50th anniversary tour in 2022, the band, which has been attached in recent years to the Yacht Rock movement, stopped in Atlanta twice in the span of three months: Ameris in July 2022 and the Fox Theatre in October.

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS: THE 2024 TOUR DATES

DATE CITY, STATE VENUE

Saturday, June 15, 2024** Seattle, WA White River Amphitheater

Sunday, June 16, 2024** Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Tuesday, June 18, 2024** Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thursday, June 20, 2024** Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

Saturday, June 22, 2024** Concord, CA Concord Pavilion

Sunday, June 23, 2024** Los Angeles, CA The Kia Forum

Tuesday, June 25, 2024** San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wednesday, June 26, 2024** Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

Saturday, June 29, 2024** Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Sunday, June 30, 2024** Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tuesday, July 2, 2024** Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Wednesday, July 3, 2024** Durant, OK Choctaw Casino and Resort

Saturday, July 6, 2024** Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Monday, July 8, 2024** Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

Wednesday, July 10, 2024** West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Thursday, July 11, 2024** Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 13, 2024** Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sunday, July 14, 2024** Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

Tuesday, July 30, 2024++ Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Wednesday, July 31, 2024++ Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Saturday, August 3, 2024++ Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sunday, August 4, 2024++ Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Tuesday, August 6, 2024++ Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Wednesday, August 7, 2024++ New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Friday, August 9, 2024++ Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Saturday, August 10, 2024++ Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion

Monday, August 12, 2024++ Boston, MA Xfinity Center

Tuesday, August 13, 2024++ Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

Thursday, August 15, 2024++ Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Saturday, August 17, 2024++ Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Sunday, August 18, 2024++ Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Tuesday, August 20, 2024++ Pittsburgh, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thursday, August 22, 2024++ Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

Saturday, August 24, 2024++ St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sunday, August 25, 2024++ Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tuesday, August 27, 2024++ Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

Thursday, August 29, 2024++ Denver, CO Ball Arena

Friday, August 30, 2024++ Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater

**with Robert Cray

++with Steve Winwood

