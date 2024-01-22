Doobie Brothers come back on tour in 2024 featuring Michael McDonald

The Doobie Brothers, who recently held a 50th anniversary tour, are back for more dates this year including a stop at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre July 23 in Alpharetta.

Blues legend Robert Cray will open in Atlanta and the front half of the tour. Steve Winwood will open the second half of the tour.

Michael McDonald returned to join the band for the 2021-22 tour after a quarter-century break. Four members from the band’s “What a Fool Believes”-era are now touring. Besides McDonald, there are two founding members Patrick Simmons and Tom Johnston as well as John McFee, who joined the band in 1979.