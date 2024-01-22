Doobie Brothers come back on tour in 2024 featuring Michael McDonald

The Doobie Brothers, who recently held a 50th anniversary tour, are back for more dates this year including a stop at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre July 23 in Alpharetta.
Blues legend Robert Cray will open in Atlanta and the front half of the tour. Steve Winwood will open the second half of the tour.
Michael McDonald returned to join the band for the 2021-22 tour after a quarter-century break. Four members from the band’s “What a Fool Believes”-era are now touring. Besides McDonald, there are two founding members Patrick Simmons and Tom Johnston as well as John McFee, who joined the band in 1979.
“We’ll be playing all the iconic songs that we know you want to hear, as well a few new tunes, and deep cuts that will make this a show to remember,” Simmons told former Atlanta Journal-Constitution music reporter Melissa Ruggieri, who now is music writer for USA Today.
Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. EST via livenation.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Jan. 23.
The tour starts in Seattle June 15 and ends in Salt Lake City at Aug. 30.
During its 50th anniversary tour in 2022, the band, which has been attached in recent years to the Yacht Rock movement, stopped in Atlanta twice in the span of three months: Ameris in July 2022 and the Fox Theatre in October.
THE DOOBIE BROTHERS: THE 2024 TOUR DATES
DATE CITY, STATE VENUE
Saturday, June 15, 2024** Seattle, WA White River Amphitheater
Sunday, June 16, 2024** Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Tuesday, June 18, 2024** Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Thursday, June 20, 2024** Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre
Saturday, June 22, 2024** Concord, CA Concord Pavilion
Sunday, June 23, 2024** Los Angeles, CA The Kia Forum
Tuesday, June 25, 2024** San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wednesday, June 26, 2024** Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Saturday, June 29, 2024** Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
Sunday, June 30, 2024** Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Tuesday, July 2, 2024** Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Wednesday, July 3, 2024** Durant, OK Choctaw Casino and Resort
Saturday, July 6, 2024** Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
Monday, July 8, 2024** Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place
Wednesday, July 10, 2024** West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Thursday, July 11, 2024** Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Saturday, July 13, 2024** Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sunday, July 14, 2024** Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
Tuesday, July 30, 2024++ Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Wednesday, July 31, 2024++ Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Saturday, August 3, 2024++ Camden, NJ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Sunday, August 4, 2024++ Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Tuesday, August 6, 2024++ Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Wednesday, August 7, 2024++ New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Friday, August 9, 2024++ Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Saturday, August 10, 2024++ Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
Monday, August 12, 2024++ Boston, MA Xfinity Center
Tuesday, August 13, 2024++ Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC
Thursday, August 15, 2024++ Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
Saturday, August 17, 2024++ Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
Sunday, August 18, 2024++ Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Tuesday, August 20, 2024++ Pittsburgh, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake
Thursday, August 22, 2024++ Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center
Saturday, August 24, 2024++ St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 25, 2024++ Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Tuesday, August 27, 2024++ Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
Thursday, August 29, 2024++ Denver, CO Ball Arena
Friday, August 30, 2024++ Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater
**with Robert Cray
++with Steve Winwood
