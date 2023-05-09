‘Bluey’ comes to the stage for kids of all ages

Credit: Courtesy of Ludo Studio Credit: Courtesy of Ludo Studio

“What really attracts people to ‘Bluey’ is the sense of play and imagination,” says Rob Gaetano, associate director of the play. “The parents are such wonderful examples of how as an adult if you lean into your sense of play and imagination, you can actually have a wonderful experience with your children. And I think that really resonates with a lot of parents.”

Gaetano has no children, so the graduate of the National Theatre Drama School in Melbourne, Australia, was unaware of the “Bluey” phenomenon when he was asked to help develop the stage show with the puppeteers in Australia. Joe Brumm, who created “Bluey” and has written all 100-plus episodes, wrote the play, and the cartoon voice actors recorded the dialogue.

The voice actors for young Bluey and Bingo, though, have never been identified; they are children of adults associated with the show, whose anonymity is guarded. “They’re in school and growing up and they wanted them to have normal lives, so it’s very much a secret,” Gaetano says.

The animated show debuted in Australia in October 2018, and came to the United States via the Disney Channel and Disney+ streaming platform in 2020, where it consistently ranks among the most popular children’s TV shows.

In the play, Bluey’s dad won’t put his cellphone down, so Bluey and her sister steal and hide it to force him to play with them, leading to many complications. There are several other subplots, including a cameo from Lucky’s Dad, a clueless neighbor who is a fan favorite.

The play also leans into one of “Bluey’s” strengths, an emotional palette that is broader than usual for a cartoon, including bittersweet moments.

“The show does go there,” he says. “It definitely pulls at the heart strings. There’s a beautiful story line about what it means to be a good sister. Chilli tries to teach that lesson to Bluey. And that parallels Chilli and her own relationship with her sister.”

The live show debuted in Australia in late 2020 and is now chugging across America. “We knew the program was popular here, but the U.S. audiences have really opened their hearts to us,” says Gaetano.

The entire cast and crew of “Bluey’s Big Play” is Australian, and “none of them have ever been to the States,” Gaetano. “so every city we go to, it’s a new adventure for them.”

Every day a new adventure. How very Bluey.

10 a.m. and 2 p.m. May 20-21. $40-$125. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499, foxtheatre.org.