ajc logo
X

Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?

Atlanta Winter Guide
By Staff, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated Dec 19, 2022

It’s the question that will be at the top of every child’s mind on Christmas eve: Where is Santa now and when will he get to my house?

Explore6 things you may not know about Christmas

Where is Santa now?

The NORAD Santa tracker is now live and you can see where the man in the red suit is traveling in real-time. Santa’s sleigh, pulled by his eight reindeer, is on the move. Keep a close eye on where he’s traveling to make sure you’re sleeping long before he’s set to arrive at your home.

When will Santa be in Georgia?

Now that you know how to track Sant Nick’s whereabouts, you’re probably wondering when you can expect him to arrive in Georgia. The answer is complicated.

Our picks this week

‘Tis the season, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is your No. 1 source for things to do, see and eat through all of the holidays.

DO: These five Christmas trends have made a comeback

SEE: Holiday magic awaits at Stone Mountain Christmas

BUY: Shop these 8 women-owned brands this Christmas

For our full coverage of holiday events around metro Atlanta, check out the AJC’s Atlanta Winter Guide.

You will want to be tucked in bed long before Santa is set to arrive in your city, but because Santa’s secret route is affected by unpredictable factors, such as weather and the number of stops, no one can know exactly when his sleigh will be in a certain town. And since he travels “faster than starlight,” it’s impossible for NORAD to post every single location.

However, here’s what we do know, per NORAD:

  • Historically, Santa visits the South Pacific first, then moves up and down across the Eastern, then the Western hemispheres. (He usually starts at the International Date Line in the Pacific Ocean and travels west.)
  • He usually stops in most cities between 9 p.m. and midnight (local time), so make sure you’re in bed or he might skip over your house.

With advance warning of Santa’s approach, kids will have plenty of time to get to bed and fall asleep before he’s set to arrive

The oldest way to track Santa is about as advanced as you can get. NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, is normally tasked with detecting potential attacks from missiles, aircraft or space vehicles. But for more than 60 years, the U.S.-Canadian joint operation has taken on the additional mission of tracking Santa and his sleigh on Christmas Eve. Apparently, Rudolph’s infrared nose helps reveal their precise location. Don’t worry about Santa, though — NORAD certainly knows the difference between a missile and a sleigh!

NORAD tracks Santa's journey in eight different languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese and Chinese.

NORAD's posts on social media sites like Facebook also help update the public on the big guy's progress and let watchers know where he was spotted most recently and where he's expected to visit next. They also sometimes include additional intelligence information, such as the fact that they believe Santa weighs about 260 pounds (before cookies).

Kids who want to track Santa on their phones — or borrow their parents’ — can download the NORAD Tracks Santa app on iTunes and Google Play. Games, stories and other fun content is also available.

ExploreAJC Holiday Guide: Winter in Atlanta

And don't panic if your internet goes down. You can call 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) starting at 6 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Christmas Eve to get Santa tracking updates from a live person.

Of course, you probably use Google to search for everything else, so why not Santa? Google’s Santa Tracker has been on the job for more than 15 years and in addition to tracking, the website offers lots of Santa’s Village content in the days before Christmas.

About the Author

Staff
Editors' Picks

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

The Jolt: Zelenskyy speech draws praise from most Georgia lawmakers3h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Man shot, killed after dispute at SW Atlanta gas station, police say
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

How did Atlanta become the center of the college football universe?
3h ago

Sandy Springs residents: trespassing bow hunters killing, beheading deer
20h ago

Sandy Springs residents: trespassing bow hunters killing, beheading deer
20h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Brent Key bringing different plan to Georgia Tech recruiting
18h ago
The Latest

8 unique New Year’s traditions
37m ago
Georgia’s most popular Christmas treat has nothing to do with pecans
21h ago
Diet restrictions? How to handle holiday meals without losing friends
21h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top