Here’s how to get free Uber rides Thanksgiving weekend

Explore Christmas movie filmed in Cherokee County comes to Starz

When can I get free Uber rides?

The $25 Uber credits will only be available at select times from Nob. 22 through Nov. 27. A detailed breakdown of when the credits are available to redeem can be found below.

Wednesday, November 22: 9 p.m. to 11:59 a.m.

Thursday, November 23: Midnight to 6 a.m.; 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Friday, November 24: Midnight to 6 a.m.; 8 to 11:59 p.m.

Saturday, November 25: Midnight to 6 a.m.; 6 to 11:59 p.m.

Sunday, November 26: Midnight to 6 a.m.; 8 to 11:59 p.m.

Monday, November 27: Midnight to 6 a.m.

The Governors Highway Safety Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that addresses behavioral highway safety issues by representing state and territorial highway safety offices. Through leadership, partnerships and advocacy, the association hopes to reduce annual national roadway deaths to zero.

“In 1967, several Governor’s Representatives organized into the National Conference of Governors’ Highway Safety Representatives (NCGHSR),” according to the association’s website.

“The organization was incorporated in February 1975 and received nonprofit status in June 1976. In March 1978, the organization transitioned from a conference to an association, becoming NAGHSR. In the ensuing years, its membership, expertise and influence grew. In November 2002, the organization’s name was changed to the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA).”