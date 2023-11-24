Here’s how to get free Uber rides Thanksgiving weekend

The Governors Highway Safety Association has partnered with Uber to provide $500,000 in ride credits to five states across the country, including Georgia. In an effort to encourage holiday drinkers to plan ahead and not drive while drinking, the program offers drivers in Georgia, Illinois, Texas, Colorado and Missouri $25 vouchers for free Uber rides.
How do I get free Uber rides?
To receive a $25 Uber credit, Uber account holders must enter the code “rUsQ0JNHGgv” in the application’s discount code section, Georgia Public Broadcasting reported. Each account holder is only eligible for one $25 credit, and they must be within Georgia.
When can I get free Uber rides?
The $25 Uber credits will only be available at select times from Nob. 22 through Nov. 27. A detailed breakdown of when the credits are available to redeem can be found below.
Wednesday, November 22: 9 p.m. to 11:59 a.m.
Thursday, November 23: Midnight to 6 a.m.; 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Friday, November 24: Midnight to 6 a.m.; 8 to 11:59 p.m.
Saturday, November 25: Midnight to 6 a.m.; 6 to 11:59 p.m.
Sunday, November 26: Midnight to 6 a.m.; 8 to 11:59 p.m.
Monday, November 27: Midnight to 6 a.m.
The Governors Highway Safety Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that addresses behavioral highway safety issues by representing state and territorial highway safety offices. Through leadership, partnerships and advocacy, the association hopes to reduce annual national roadway deaths to zero.
“In 1967, several Governor’s Representatives organized into the National Conference of Governors’ Highway Safety Representatives (NCGHSR),” according to the association’s website.
“The organization was incorporated in February 1975 and received nonprofit status in June 1976. In March 1978, the organization transitioned from a conference to an association, becoming NAGHSR. In the ensuing years, its membership, expertise and influence grew. In November 2002, the organization’s name was changed to the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA).”
