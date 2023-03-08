Atlanta Opera, Terminus Ballet films now on streaming platform Marquee TV

Credit: T.M. Rives Credit: T.M. Rives

Also available now on Marquee TV are Terminus’ dance film of “Long Ago and Only Once,” choreographed by Ana Maria Lucaciu and first streamed in 2020 during the pandemic, and Tara Lee’s “The Poet,” which the company streamed in June 2021. (Terminus will perform “Long Ago and Only Once” live for the first time on May 6 and 7.)

“We’re so excited about this partnership with Marquee TV because it allows us the opportunity to captivate and reach dance lovers with cutting-edge dance experiences across the United States and all around the world,” says Terminus’ Artistic Director John Welker.

Marquee TV is a streaming service specializing in dance, opera, music and theater, most of it from companies based in Europe. The service is available through the Marquee app and is the only arts and culture service on Amazon Prime. It’s also available on Apple TV, Android TV and several other platforms.

