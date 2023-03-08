Atlanta Opera, Terminus Ballet films now on streaming platform Marquee TV

This story was originally published by ArtsATL.
The Atlanta Opera and Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre have developed new content partnerships with Marquee TV, a streaming service for the arts based in London and New York, it was announced this week. The only other North American arts organizations being added to the site at this time are The Washington Ballet and Fall for Dance North, based in Toronto.
The Atlanta Opera’s “Love Letters to Atlanta,” directed by Felipe Barral, director of The Atlanta Opera Film Studio, is available now to stream on the Marquee site, along with its productions of “Pagliacci,” “Julius Caesar,” “The Kaiser of Atlantis” and “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs,” all directed by Barral and General and Artistic Director Tomer Zvulun.
“The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs” premiered simultaneously on Marquee TV and the opera’s own streaming platform in February. Barral says The Atlanta Opera is the only opera company in the world to have a film studio embedded in the company.
“Our mission aligns with what Marquee TV is doing as a streaming platform for art lovers,” Barral says. “We are honored they have hand-picked us as one of the few artistic companies from the United States to be incorporated into their platform.”
Credit: T.M. Rives
Credit: T.M. Rives
Also available now on Marquee TV are Terminus’ dance film of “Long Ago and Only Once,” choreographed by Ana Maria Lucaciu and first streamed in 2020 during the pandemic, and Tara Lee’s “The Poet,” which the company streamed in June 2021. (Terminus will perform “Long Ago and Only Once” live for the first time on May 6 and 7.)
“We’re so excited about this partnership with Marquee TV because it allows us the opportunity to captivate and reach dance lovers with cutting-edge dance experiences across the United States and all around the world,” says Terminus’ Artistic Director John Welker.
Marquee TV is a streaming service specializing in dance, opera, music and theater, most of it from companies based in Europe. The service is available through the Marquee app and is the only arts and culture service on Amazon Prime. It’s also available on Apple TV, Android TV and several other platforms.
Credit: ArtsATL
Credit: ArtsATL
MEET OUR PARTNER
ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.
If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.
About the Author
Credit: Urbantec Development Partners
Credit: Miguel Martinez for the AJC