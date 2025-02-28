R.E.M. performs in Athens for first time in two decades

Breaking: Georgia Senate to investigate Stacey Abrams and New Georgia Project
All four members of the legendary band briefly reunited on stage in their Georgia hometown Thursday.
Guests at Athens’ 40 Watt Club were in for quite the treat Thursday night.

The original members of R.E.M., including Michael Stipe, briefly took the stage for a surprise appearance. They joined the set of Michael Shannon and Jason Narducy, who performed their R.E.M. album tribute show (in honor of the band’s third LP “Fables of the Reconstruction”). Michael Stipe sang “Pretty Persuasion,” according to a post from 40 Watt Club.

“History at the 40 Watt tonight,” the venue wrote on Instagram.

The brief spotting marked the first time in nearly 20 years that all four members of the legendary Athens band have performed together in their hometown. In fact, their last performance in Athens was at the 40 Watt Club on Sept. 12, 2006.

“We are R.E.M., and this is what we do,” lead singer Stipe told the crowd that night.

Since the group disbanded in 2011, other band members Peter Buck, Mike Mills and Bill Berry have played in Athens, but not always together, although they all still live or spend time there. Michael Stipe is often harder to find.

ExploreIn Athens, Georgia, R.E.M.’s hometown, memories are everywhere

However, the group reunited last year during their induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York City. They performed an acoustic version of their 1991 hit “Losing My Religion.”

Shortly after, Michael Stipe gave a rare solo performance in Athens at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris.

But a full-on R.E.M. reunion may be wishful thinking. In an interview with CBS Mornings, the band joked that it would take “super glue” or “a comet” to get them back together.

