Alliance Theatre, Actor’s Express lead 2023 Suzi Bass Award nominations

The 2023 Suzi Bass Award nominations, recognizing achievements in Atlanta professional theater, were announced last week, with the Alliance Theatre’s Broadway-bound “Water for Elephants” receiving the most nominations for a musical and “Prayer for the French Republic” at Actor’s Express as the most recognized play.

Award judges also notably celebrated “Guys and Dolls” and “Next to Normal,” the final productions staged by the Atlanta Lyric Theatre, with 19 nominations in musical categories. The Lyric closed in March after 42 years. “Next to Normal” was a co-production with Jennie T. Anderson Theatre.

The Suzis also have five awards to celebrate theater for young audiences, and “Mufaro’s Beautiful Daughters” at Synchronicity Theatre and Alliance’s “The Boy Who Kissed the Sky” earned nominations in every category.

The most nominated theater again was the Alliance, which received 30 nominations total for its season. Actor’s Express followed with 26 nominations.

Acting nominees reacted with enthusiasm to the nods.

O’Neil Delapenha received his first nominations for performing in the Shakespeare Tavern ensembles of “Much Ado About Nothing” and “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged).” He said that Shakespeare Tavern deserves the recognition.

“It feels amazing but at the same time overdue,” he said. “It’s nice to finally be recognized for my work, and it’s even better that it happened alongside some of my dearest friends.”

James Allen McCune, who received a featured performer nomination for “Bright Star” at Georgia Ensemble Theatre, said the recognition was flattering.

“Sometimes I get so caught up in doing the work that I forget people are seeing me do it,” McCune said.

Golbanoo Setayesh said she left a musical theater major in 2021 to try her hand at professional theater, so her nomination for “Next to Normal” is an affirmation.

“Natalie was a huge dream role for me,” Setayesh said. “I’m thrilled.”

Christina Leidel, whose work was cited in two different categories — for “Lizzie” at Actor’s Express and “The Turn of the Screw” at Georgia Ensemble Theatre — said the work the Suzi Bass Awards do throughout the year to recommend local theater is also a compliment.

“My hope for any production is that we tell the story in an effective and uniquely engaging way, so being recommended in the first place feels very encouraging and affirming that we managed to capture enough of the audience that they wanted to promote our work and get more people out to see us,” Leidel said. “I have seen so much beautiful theater this season with performances that captured me … being on the same list with some of those artists is very humbling.”

Faina Khibkin said getting her first Suzi nomination for “Prayer for the French Republic” at Actor’s Express was a validation of the difficult work.

“Now that I’ve been nominated, not only does it feel like a major milestone that literally says, ‘This one worked her tuchus off,’” Khibkin said in a message, “it feels like a testament to the sheer power of being loved by people who make you want to be the best version of yourself.”

The awards will be handed out Nov. 13 at the DeKalb History Center in Decatur.

Benjamin Carr, a member of the American Theatre Critics Association, is an arts journalist and critic who has contributed to ArtsATL since 2019. His plays have been produced at the Vineyard Theatre in Manhattan, as part of the Samuel French Off-Off Broadway Short Play Festival and at the Center for Puppetry Arts. His novel, Impacted, was published by The Story Plant in 2021.

