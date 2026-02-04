Things to do 12 metro Atlanta arts events to look forward to in the coming week Highlights include ‘Riverdance’ at the Fox Theatre, an Atlanta Chamber Players world premiere and Emory Jazz Fest. “Riverdance” touches down at the Fox Theatre on Friday and Saturday, bringing new choreography and costumes. (Photo courtesy of Riverdance)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC 17 minutes ago link copied

From visual arts to music to theater, the metro Atlanta area has an active arts scene offering something for nearly everyone. Highlights this upcoming week include the three-day Emory Jazz Festival as well as performances of “Riverdance” at the Fox Theatre that employ new elements including choreography and costumes. The following 12 events will help you explore Atlanta’s arts and culture in the upcoming week. “BLKS”

“BLKS” explores what it’s like for three 20-somethings to be queer Black women in New York City. Continuing through Feb. 14. $25-$35. Out Front Theatre Company, 999 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-448-2755, outfronttheatre.com . Carolyn Cook returns to the Horizon Theatre through Feb. 15 to reprise her Suzy Award-winning performance in “I Carry Your Heart With Me.” (Photo courtesy of Horizon Theatre) “I Carry Your Heart With Me”

Suzi Award-winner Carolyn Cook reprises her 2025 award-winning performance as this suspenseful mystery returns to Horizon Theatre Company, telling the story of a stenographer in the Vietnam era who finds herself in the middle of a troubling investigation.

Continuing through Feb. 15. General admission $40-$45, students $15, military $22.48. Horizon Theatre Company, 1083 Austin Ave., Atlanta. 404-584-7450, horizontheatre.com . RELATED An interview with Carolyn Cook about her solo 'Carry Your Heart' performance Emory Jazz Fest Emory’s annual three-day festival features artist demonstrations, a jazz clinic and concerts with vocalist Denise Thimes headlining. Thursday-Saturday. $30, $10 for Emory students, $22.50 build-your-own package. Emory University, Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Emerson Concert Hall, 1700 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta. 404-727-5050, schwartz.emory.edu . “Duel Reality”

The 7 Fingers, the high-flying Montreal troupe responsible for stunts in the Alliance Theatre’s musical “Water for Elephants,” brings its circus-style acrobatics, storytelling, music and dance to this performance inspired by Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” Thursday through March 1. $25 and up. Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4600, alliancetheatre.org . “Mentor” group exhibition This group exhibition considers how artistic knowledge is shared through artists whose practices reflect the lasting impact of mentorship across generations. Works by mentors Samuel Dunson, Kevin Cole and Larry Walker are featured. Also on view are pieces by Gerald Byrd, Lindsay Swan and Arun Drummond. Opening 6-9 p.m. Friday. Through April 3. Mason Fine Art, 761-D Miami Circle, Atlanta. 404-879-1500, masonfineartandevents.com .

“Relic” A sculptural and dance work by Sarah Seaborn Freeman, Christian Limon and Mohammad Zaidi, “Relic” embodies layered practices of grief and renewal. Friday and Saturday. $25. 7 Stages Black Box, 1105 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-523-7647, 7stages.org . “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 in Concert” Justin Freer will conduct the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra in performing Alexandre Desplat’s score live while the entire film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

Friday-Sunday. $64.70 and up. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800, aso.org . “Truckee Canal” is among the photographs by Mimi Plumb that will be on display at the High Museum of Art from Friday through May 10. (Photo courtesy of the High Museum of Art) “Blazing Light: Photographs by Mimi Plumb” Mimi Plumb’s first solo museum exhibition highlights more than 100 photographs the Northern California photographer made in and around San Francisco and the American West. Friday through May 10. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400, high.org .

RELATED Fantastical ‘Lost World’ of Minnie Evans on view at High Museum “Riverdance” The 30th year of “Riverdance” is celebrated with this performance that’s part of the Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta series. It rejuvenates the original show with new choreography and costumes, state-of-the art lighting, projection and motion graphics and a new generation of performers. 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. $47.25 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499, foxtheatre.org . “Bad Dates” This one-woman play chronicles a journey of self-discovery that includes the Romanian mob, a Buddhist rainstorm, a teenage daughter and some very bad dates.

Saturday-Feb. 22. $15-$32. Stage Door Theatre, Dunwoody Cultural Arts Center, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-396-1726, ext. 1, stagedoortheatrega.org . The Atlanta Chamber Players will perform its Winter Public Concert at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta on Sunday. (Photo courtesy of the Atlanta Chamber Players) Atlanta Chamber Players Winter Public Concert The Atlanta Chamber Players are joined by guest cellist Julie Albers to perform the world premiere of a sextet by composer Andrea Casarrubios in honor of the ensemble’s 50th anniversary. The program also features Beethoven’s Piano Trio in C minor, Op. 1 No. 3 and Rachmaninoff’s Sonata in G minor for Cello and Piano, Op. 19. 2:30-5 p.m. Sunday. First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, 1328 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-892-8461, atlantachamberplayers.com .