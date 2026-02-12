Things to do 12 metro Atlanta arts events to look forward to in the coming week Highlights include SCAD’s celebration of Black musical artists and a Merely Players Presents performance of ‘Death of a Salesman.’ BAM! Black Artists in Music returns to the Savannah College of Art and Design’s SCADshow on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, featuring Broadway actor Amber Iman (center) and others. (Courtesy of SCADshow)

From visual arts to music to theater, metro Atlanta has an active arts scene offering something for nearly everyone. This upcoming week, events include BAM! Atlanta, a Black Artists in Music concert series hosted by the Savannah College of Art and Design, as well as a performance of Arthur Miller’s iconic “Death of a Salesman” by Merely Players Presents. The following 12 events will help you explore Atlanta’s arts and culture in the upcoming week.

Works from seven Black artists using objects and documents from the enslavement and Jim Crow eras as inspiration will be on exhibit. Continuing through Friday, May 1. Free, $5 suggested donation. Spelman College Museum of Fine Art, 440 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta. 404-270-5607, spelman.edu . Dance Canvas performs multiple dance genres guided by choreographers to provide a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process. The performance takes place at Georgia State University's Rialto Center for the Arts on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (Courtesy of Georgia State University's Rialto Center for the Arts)

Feed Your Senses: Lunchtime Performance with Dance Canvas

Dance Canvas takes you inside the creative process with an interactive, behind-the-scenes look at how choreography comes to life. Live performance across multiple dance genres will be guided by Atlanta-based choreographers. Noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 18. Free with complimentary lunch while supplies last. RSVP recommended. Georgia State University, Rialto Center for the Arts, 80 Forsyth St. NW, Atlanta. 404-413-9849, calendar.gsu.edu . Sphinx Virtuosi with Sterling Elliott, cello The Sphinx Virtuosi chamber orchestra celebrates the human spirit’s resilience and pursuit of peace with works including William Grant Still’s “Suite for Cello” featuring acclaimed cellist Sterling Elliott, as well as Alberto Ginastera’s “Concerto for Strings.” 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19. $50. Emory University, Schwartz Center for the Performing Arts, 1700 N. Decatur Road NE, Atlanta. 404-727-5050, arts.emory.edu.

Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 4 Conductor Robert Treviño leads the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 4. The concert opens with a work by Puerto Rican composer Angélica Negrón and ends with Alexander Zemlinsky’s tone poem based on “The Little Mermaid.” 8 p.m. Thursday. Feb. 19 and Saturday, Feb. 21. $39.30 and up. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800, aso.org . “Death of a Salesman” Merely Players Presents performs Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece about chasing the American dream.

Friday, Feb. 20-Sunday, March 8 with performances on Fridays-Sundays. $15-$25. Merely Players Presents Theatre, 3785 King Ave., Doraville. 770-572-6966, merelyplayerspresents.com . Friday Jazz Vocalist Lori Williams performs at the High Museum of Art's Friday Jazz series, which also includes a tour of the "Family Album of Ralph Eugene Meatyard" photography exhibit led by curator Gregory J. Harris, as well as HIGHlights docent-led tours. 6-10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20. $30. High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400, high.org .

“The Uncommon Woman” The Georgia Philharmonic will perform Joan Tower’s “Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman,” Jennifer Higdon’s “Blue Cathedral,” Antonin Dvorak’s “Violin Concerto in A Minor” and Martha Gardner Still’s Symphony No. 1. 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. $10.60-$53. Lassiter Concert Hall, 2601 Shallowford Road, Marietta. eventbrite.com . BAM! Atlanta BAM! Black Artists in Music, a concert series celebrating Black History Month and Black musical artists, returns to SCAD and features Grammy-nominated actor Avery Wilson (“The Wiz”) and Tony Award-nominated actor Amber Iman (“Lempicka”), as well as other guests from Broadway, film and TV.

7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23. $45, $20 seniors, military and SCAD cardholders. Savannah College of Art and Design SCADshow, 1470 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 404-253-3100, scadshow.com . "When a Woman's Fed Up" Written by the late David T. Payton ("A Good Man is Hard to Find") and his life partner Annette Campbell, this stage play explores various types of relationships, focusing on the challenges women face and the empowerment of reaching the point of no return. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21. $64 and up. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 855-285-8499. foxtheatre.org . "Maybe I've Already Told You This," an exhibition of Steven Charles' paintings, continues at Marcia Wood Gallery through March 28. (Courtesy of Marcia Wood Gallery)

Steven Charles: “Maybe I’ve Already Told You This” Steven Charles’ paintings, which he starts without sketches or a set plan, evolve through layers of building up and pulling back as forms are constantly reworked. Continuing through Saturday, March 28. Marcia Wood Gallery, 761 Miami Circle NE, Suite D, Atlanta. 404-827-0030, marciawoodgallery.com . Atlanta Jewish Film Festival The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival gets underway Wednesday, Feb. 18, with French dramedy “Once Upon My Mother” and continues through March 3 with films and events celebrating Jewish culture and cinematic storytelling.